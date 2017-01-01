Send this article to Promobot

Southeast, Southwest tribes join fight against large mines

October 27th 3:44 pm | Dave Bedinger, KDLG  

The United Tribes of Bristol Bay announced it has formally partnered with the Southeast Alaska Indigenous Transboundary Commission to fight against proposed mines.

UTBB, a political advocacy group representing 14 tribes in Bristol Bay, is leading efforts to oppose the Pebble Mine. SEITC represents 15 southeast tribal councils and has been working against some mineral development along the Canadian border.

Both groups say these mines threaten the fish and wildlife resources and an indigenous way of life, and call their signed agreement a "historical unification of Alaska Native tribes."

 

