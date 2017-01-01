Send this article to Promobot

Doctor to speak on drug addiction

Dr. Victor J. DeNoble will give a talk about the brain and drug addiction on Nov. 6 from 6:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. at Unalaska High School.

This program provides scientific information about the disease, including the many harmful consequences of drug abuse, including the neuroanatomical and neurochemical mechanisms of drug addiction, and how the most frequently used addictive drugs produce changes in the brain.

For each of these drugs, both the central and peripheral side effects will be explored, as well as the long- and short-term effects on biological systems.

DeNoble was hired by the Philip Morris Tobacco Company in the 1980s to research and study the effects of nicotine on the brain and was later fired because of what his studies revealed.

DeNoble became the first whistle-blower to begin tearing down the wall of secrecy built by the tobacco industry and was a key witness in the federal government case against the tobacco industry.

 

