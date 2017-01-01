Bill Kazmaier returns to Dillingham

In 1979, Bill Kazmaier bench-pressed 622 pounds. He won titles in the American Powerlifting Championships and beyond, claiming the title of "World's Strongest Man" in 1980 and '81, setting records that stood for decades before retiring in 1990.

Since then, Kazmaier has done a different sort of lifting. His focus is now on lifting up others. A massage therapist for Arctic Chiropractic, he travels through the state of Alaska offering inspiration to others by sharing his own story.

As he did a few years previous, Kazmaier will visit Dillingham on Nov. 2? He will be interviewing with the local radio stations KDLG and KRUP as well as presenting an assembly for the local high school from 2 to 3 p.m? Arctic Chiropractic will then have an open house at the office from 4-6 p.m.