No magistrate, email snafus add to courthouse woes

Will the state's most expensive magistrate position ever return to Unalaska? A part-time position is more likely, since a full-time position in the remote community costs well over $200,000, according to a court system official.

At a meeting at the courthouse this month, local officials said they want a fulltime magistrate-judge in Unalaska again. The position has been vacant since the retirement of Jane Pearson last year.

The meeting was organized by the state court system, represented by Magistrate Judge Dawson Williams, of Kodiak, to gather information for a report to the state's chief justice.

"All options are on the table," Williams said. "Maybe the price of oil will go up, and we'll be back to full staff." The court system remains committed to serving rural Alaska, and not only to urban areas, he said.

The meeting was attended by Deputy Police Chief Jennifer Shockley and four sergeants, Bill Sims, Patrick Bliss, Kevin Woods, and John Warden, along with Mayor Frank Kelty and acting City Manager Erin Reinders.

Kelty left early to catch a flight and Reinders delivered his message of support for restoring the magistrate position. But before the mayor left, he groaned loudly over complaints about how the city's new email system's snafus obstruct communication between the court and police station, often delaying the release of prisoners.

Court Clerk Becky Duffy said it's been a constant problem since the city installed a new system about two-and-a-half months ago. City emails just won't arrive at the courthouse, she said. "Nobody's been able to figure out why," she said.

Warden, the corrections sergeant, said he'd sent emails that the court didn't receive, but which bounced back to the police station three days later. He said he can't release prisoners without the official word from the court.

In the absence of email, faxes work sometimes but not all the time, Duffy said. Then there's the non-electronic way of police officers going to the courthouse and picking up documents in person, she said.

Williams said he was amazed at the atrocious quality of local telecommunications, considering Unalaska's size and wealth. It's by far the worst of the courts he serves remotely, citing superior quality in Dillingham and Naknek. Video conference calls are not available at the Unalaska court, he said.

Williams said seeing a defendant, whether in person or via video, goes a long ways in assessing the person's credibility. By contrast, listening to phone responses, he can't always tell whether they understand him.

Shockley said the solution is fiber optic cable, "for a lot of reasons, not just reasons related to telephonic arraignments." In the absence of a subsea fiber optic cable, primitive conditions prevail locally in everything from facing the music at a criminal arraignment, to streaming music and videos in more pleasant situations.

Arraignments are where defendants first face charges brought against them by police, with drunk driving, drug dealing, and assault among the more common local offenses.

Williams suggested a part-time magistrate-judge is one possibility. Said Shockley, "It's not ideal, but it would be a significant improvement." As to his question about candidates with time available, she said that's a different question. In Unalaska, she said a full-time job is 60 hours, not 40 like most places, and that's just for one job, since some people have multiple jobs.

Williams also asked if any there were any tribal courts in the area. Shockley said there are none, but that the Qawalangin Tribe of Unalaska has talked about forming one.

This week, following the meeting two weeks ago, Unalaska Department of Public Safety Director Michael Holman said there are "a lot of reasons" the town needs a resident magistrate, not just a voice on a phone or making occasional visits.

Unalaska is a "unique community" with a workforce that moves a lot, whether from out-of-town for jobs, or local residents who need to leave for prolonged fishing trips, he said. A magistrate on the phone from afar might not discern a flight risk, when setting bail for a non-resident worker who may otherwise never return for his or her day in court. And a local magistrate would understand that commercial fishing trips provide the livelihoods of certain defendants, and try to be accommodating by delaying court dates.

"Somebody familiar with the dynamic of the community is always better," Holman said.

And a local magistrate would make document handling go smoother and faster between the police station and court house. It would also allow them to view evidence immediately rather that waiting for faxes or emails of photos and documents during minor complaint trials, he said.

Another benefit of a magistrate at the court house is that victims and witnesses could attend arraignments, which they can't do when the proceeding is conducted via telephone at the police station, Holman sad.

