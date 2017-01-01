Your report on the sad, probably final chapter of the vessel brought back many memories. I first saw the boat in the mid-60s, appropriately enough based in the village of Akutan.

She was one of the first floating crab processors in the Bering Sea. I don't know what the ownership or prior history was, but it was, I believe, a viable operation, preceding the large shore plants now operating in Dutch Harbor/Unalaska, as well as Akutan, today.

I was contracted by Reeve Aleutian to support their mail and passenger service out of Cold Bay. The skipper and master of the vessel was George Gronholdt, the brother of Andrew, from Sand Point, who was the artist who made Aleut bentwood visors, and taught my brother-in-law, Peter Lind, the art.

George was a meticulous master, the boat was quite clean and ordered, and well-run. I had many lunches and coffee breaks in the dining room, which was on the stern where you can see the windows all around.

When I first saw the operation I thought that would be a good additional source of revenue, needing parts for break-downs, crew changes, etc. But George was so well-organized they had very little crew changeover, using mostly local village residents long-term, and he had every part that might fail in stock, so when something broke they fixed it on the spot.

Akutan was a neat little village, some of my wife Jennie's relatives still live there. The chief was Luke Shelikof, a very wise man who was very good for the community. They had a communal Machi, (steam-bath) where the women would bathe together, then the men. It was very invigorating.

I am proud to have been a small-time contributor to the special history of the Bristol Bay and Aleutian/Pribilof areas.