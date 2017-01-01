Naknek basketball coach dies in boating accident

DILLINGHAM — A boating accident late Sunday on Lake Aleknagik claimed the life of 35-year-old Bryan Anderson of Naknek, the well-known boys varsity basketball coach at Bristol Bay High School, KDLG reported.

Anderson was on a skiff with Jack Savo of Dillingham and two others. They were crossing the lake back to the Aleknagik launch after a hunting trip when he fell overboard, said Alaska State Trooper Sgt. Luis Nieves.

"One of the passengers actually witnessed him falling off of the boat," Nieves said. "That passenger immediately shouted to the operator, Mr. Savo. He maneuvered the boat to recover Mr. Anderson, finding him unresponsive in the water."

The boaters pulled Anderson to shore and attempted CPR, then brought him on the vessel and headed quickly back to the launch at Aleknagik.

"They were met by local EMS, who then transported Mr. Anderson to Kananakak (Hospital), where they continued lifesaving measures until he was pronounced deceased at approximately 0250 hours," Nieves said.

Troopers were notified of the situation just after midnight. The state medical examiner requested an autopsy.

Nieves said there were life jackets on board, but that Anderson was not wearing one when he went into the water. Nieves was not sure of contributing factors to the accident, such as weather, speed or the vessel striking an object.

"It appears that other than no one wearing life jackets, which is not required by law but is strongly recommended, there is nothing that could have prevented this," Nieves said.