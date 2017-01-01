Vessel under pollution watch after it lost power near Unalaska

By Suzanna Caldwell

Alaska Dispatch News

A fishing vessel that lost power is being monitored outside of Unalaska for potential pollution, the U.S. Coast Guard said Sunday.

Responders — including the Coast Guard and the Alaska Department of Environmental Conservation — set up a unified command to watch for potential pollution from the vessel Akutan, which remained moored Sunday in Captains Bay.

The ship lost electrical power Saturday, causing levels of anhydrous (waterless) ammonia to rise.

Crew members and responders restored power to control ammonia levels, but personnel from Two Resolve Marine Services were staying aboard in case of an emergency, according to the Coast Guard.

The Coast Guard said 5,000 gallons of oily water from the engine room bilge and 1,200 gallons of oily mixture from one of the slop tanks was removed from the vessel over the weekend. Responders were continuing to monitor levels of ammonia on the vessel and were removing various petroleum products.

Alaska unemployment rate up slightly in July

By Suzanna Caldwell

Alaska Dispatch News

Alaska's rate of unemployment went up slightly in July, according to the state's department of labor and workforce development.

The unemployment rate was 7 percent in July, according to a Friday press release, up two-tenths of a percent from the previous month and well above the national rate of 4.3 percent.

According to the department, employment was down an estimated 7,500 jobs from July 2016. Preliminary estimates show job losses spread across most industries, but the press release notes that the "deepest" losses remain concentrated in industries closely tied to oil and gas. The press release notes that the state economy lost about 1,500 oil and gas jobs, 1,200 construction jobs, 1,000 jobs in business service and 1,000 jobs in state government over the last year.

Local and federal government jobs and health care were the only industries to gain jobs over the last year, according to the department.

Unemployment rates fell in 25 of 29 boroughs and census areas. Fishing and tourism led to job growth in Bristol Bay and Aleutians East and West and Skagway, which all had unemployment rates of under 3 percent. The Kusilvak Census Area had the highest rate of unemployment at 24.5 percent.

Inmate riot damages Fairbanks correctional facility

By Suzanna Caldwell

Alaska Dispatch News

Alaska law enforcement are investigating an inmate riot in Fairbanks that left minor damage to a correctional facility Thursday.

According to an Alaska State Troopers dispatch, officers were notified of a riot at the Fairbanks Correctional Center just before noon. They were told that an area of the facility was occupied by about 15 inmates.

Both troopers and Fairbanks police responded to secure the perimeter of the facility. Troopers wrote that they made numerous requests for the inmates to surrender, and the inmates responded by "breaking windows in the facility as well as pouring soap and water on the floors."

Troopers' Special Emergency Reaction Team helped corrections staff deploy chemical irritants to the inmates, and they surrendered shortly thereafter.

Department of Corrections spokeswoman Megan Edge said in a phone interview there were no injuries to staff or inmates during the incident.

She said troopers were investigating the incident Friday and would forward numerous charges for felony assault and riot to the district attorney's office for review.

Edge said the cause of the riot was not known as of Friday.