Bristol Bay Native Corporation announces promotion, new hires

Bristol Bay Native Corporation recently announced the promotion of Nancy S. Schierhorn and the hiring of Gladys Lind, Jerry Golden and Cindy Mittlestadt.

BBNC employee Schierhorn was recently promoted to senior vice president and chief development officer. She will replace Jeffrey Sinz, who announced he will retire on Sept. 30. Schierhorn will be directing the overall corporate development strategy, including acquisitions, new investments, portfolio oversight and other strategic growth initiatives. Schierhorn joined BBNC in November of 2012 as associate general counsel, advising BBNC and its subsidiaries on all aspects of its business enterprises, including construction, government contracting and oilfield services.

Just two years later, she was promoted to vice president, associate general counsel. Schierhorn holds a bachelor's degree in business administration from the University of Puget Sound and a Juris Doctorate from Williamette University.

Lind is a BBNC shareholder and was recently hired as workforce development specialist to work in BBNC's shareholder development department. Lind comes to BBNC from the Alaska Native Tribal Health Consortium, where she worked in human resources as a recruiter and generalist for the past three years. Prior to that, Lind worked in the education system at the Dillingham City and Southwest Region School Districts and has over 20 years of human resources experience.

In her new role, she will focus on delivering career and professional development program services for shareholders and descendants predominantly living in the Lower 48.

Golden was hired as director of corporate development and will provide the strategic direction and management of BBNC's corporate development efforts and activities. Golden comes to BBNC from Southern Ute Alternative Energy, where he most recently served as vice president of finance/investments. Golden has over 20 years of investment experience which spans the renewable energy, investment banking and private equity industries. He received his bachelor's degree in civil engineering from Rutgers University, and an MBA in Finance from New York University.

Mittlestadt was hired as the Bristol Bay Development Fund manager and will identify and support potential small-business investments focused on the Bristol Bay region and manage the investment fund to meet internal investment goals. She spent the last 10 years in the community-lending sector, managing nonprofit organizations designated as community development financial institutions by the U.S. Treasury. Mittlestadt is founding director and secretary of the Native CDFI Network, an organization whose mission is to be a national voice that strengthens and promotes CDFIs, and creates capital and resources for Native communities.

"I'm thrilled to congratulate Nancy on her recent promotion and to welcome Buchi, Jerry and Cindy to BBNC. BBNC has a solid team that I am proud to work with for the benefit of BBNC shareholders and the Bristol Bay region," said BBNC President and CEO Jason Metrokin. "I look forward to the positive contribution and new ideas each will make in their new roles here at BBNC."