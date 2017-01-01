Rogers takes helm as campus director

The University of Alaska Fairbanks Bristol Bay Campus has a new director. The campus held a reception last week to say farewell to longtime campus director, Debi McLean and to welcome new director Cynthia Rogers. McLean stepped down in June after 15 years in the role.

The director who preceded McLean, Margret Wood, flew in from Anchorage for the event. Wood was the campus's first director, and she held the position for 17 years. Wood spoke glowingly of McLean's tenure.

"Debi has done a fantastic job," said Wood. "She has enlarged it, and she has made major contributions in identifying the needs of the area and the outlying areas, as well as in Dillingham itself, and that director coming in is going to have to pick up and carry on where Debi has established these core interests for the region."

Rogers said that developing those core programs is a top priority as she takes over the director role. Among those are the environmental science program and the short-term community courses.

"We're listening to our partners in the community. We're surveying residents in Dillingham and the Aleutian-Pribilof region to ensure that we can meet community needs through our course offerings throughout the year," said Rogers.

Rogers comes to Dillingham from the Anchorage School District, where she was the compensation and benefits director. She has also worked in administrative and teaching roles at the University of Alaska Southeast, Eastern Washington University, and University of Alaska Anchorage. She is the former director of the UAA Chugiak-Eagle River Campus.