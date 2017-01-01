Troopers seek info on Koliganek assault suspect

By Liam Wright

KDLG News

Sean Nelson, 25, is being sought by authorities in Koliganek.

Neither the VSPO, nor troopers had any luck tracking down Sean Nelson through the day Thursday. Troopers believe he was spotted sometime Friday, wearing a backpack.

The VPSO was notified a little past midnight Thursday morning. Nelson is accused of injuring a family member.

"Sean Nelson is currently on felony parole for sexual assault of a minor in the third degree and furnishing alcohol to a minor. He was once again consuming alcohol in violation of his parole, was confronted by a family member, and responded by assaulting the family member," said Sgt. Luis Nieves, the AST supervisor in Bristol Bay.

Troopers say the suspect may have escaped into the woods, and the hope is to apprehend Nelson before he becomes more of a threat to others or himself.

"We're going to continue our efforts and we're asking the community in Koliganek to assist with bringing this person to the Alaska State Troopers so that he can answer for his crime," said Nieves.

AST has asked anybody with information on Nelson's whereabouts to notify the Dillingham Post at 842-5641.

Chignik dock opens with ribbon-cutting ceremony

The city of Chignik and Lake and Peninsula Borough, in cooperation with state and federal agencies, have announced the completion of the Chignik City Dock and Chignik Small Boat Harbor.

A ribbon-cutting ceremony will be held at 3 p.m. Aug. 24 at the dock with dinner to follow at the community center.

Aleutian waterways safety committee seeks board members

The Aleutian Islands Waterways Safety Committee (AIWSC) Convening Workgroup has met four times and is working on finalizing the AIWSC charter document. The workgroup will consist of a managing board, the Waterways Safety Committee, and work groups as needed to carry out their mission. The committee convening workgroup is now soliciting resumes and letters of interest for membership to the AIWSC Managing Board. Board members should have personal knowledge of maritime operations and stakeholders in the Aleutian region, experience working with nonprofit corporations, and a strong desire to build a sustainable organization to promote marine safety in the region.

Board members must be willing and available to attend three to five meetings per year, in person or by teleconference.

Please submit your Letter of Interest and current resume to sara@nukaresearch.com for consideration by the AIWSC Convening Workgroup. The deadline for submittals is Sept. 11. Notification of the selections will be made on Sept. 18. The first meeting of the AIWSC Managing Board is tentatively planned for Oct. 16 in Anchorage.

Tustumena returns to service

The Alaska Marine Highway System (AMHS) announced Tuesday that the M/V Tustumena has returned to service for communities in Southwest Alaska and the Aleutian chain?

The M/V Tustumena is one of 10 ferries providing essential service in coastal and non-port communities. Individuals, businesses and local governments rely on the ferry system to transport vehicles, cargo and passengers. The boat wil?make three trips this season, with the first chain trip commencing on Aug. 22.

The Tustumena went in for its scheduled annual overhaul on March 13, and extensive steel damage was discovered in the engine room and other locations. The United States Coast Guard granted approval for the Tustumena's safe return to service last week.?

The Tustumena is 53 years old. A replacement vessel has been designed, was funded in the fiscal year 2018 capital budget, and is expected to be in service within five years.

For bookings, please call local terminals, the AMHS central reservations office at 1-907-465-3941, or toll free at 1-800-642-0066. An updated schedule i?available online at www.FerryAlaska.com.