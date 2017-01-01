The recent Legislative session, and the current "not so special" session has produced thoughtful debate highlighting the differences in philosophy held by legislators grappling to pass a budget during a historic downturn in oil prices. The House Majority and Minority, and the Senate Majority have each produced distinct plans to decrease the budget deficit and provide essential state services.

I am grateful for the work of my colleagues in the Legislature and while we don't always agree, I want to believe each is committed to finding a responsible path forward that does not shut down state government and avoids putting an unjustifiable tax burden on Alaska's hard working families.

But now the House and Senate must stop the staring contest. We are in an overtime Special Session, state government is facing a shutdown, and the economy is in recession bleeding thousands of jobs. The House and Senate conference committees have not convened to meet on the critical items of importance: the operating budget, restructuring the Permanent Fund, and oil and gas tax credits and cashable credits.

As a lifelong Alaskan, I cannot remember a single time the House and Senate have agreed on a budget without resolving differences in a Conference Committee. There are always differences on the size and scope of government, but no disagreements can be left unresolved for long. A budget must be passed.

I am grateful to the many Alaskans who have expressed thoughtful solutions to move through the present impasse. I absolutely do not support the government shutdown, and do believe there is room for compromise to avoid such an action. The House income tax proposal was a non-starter, unnecessary, and died in the Senate in early May.

The Senate will need to lighten up on the cuts and restore some funding to education. A statewide sales tax should be considered, along with certain exemptions to protect seniors and retirees. I am encouraging the House Democrat and Senate Republican leadership teams to look at areas where they do agree (reducing cashable oil tax credits, and restructuring our permanent fund) and to schedule conference committee meetings on these items to get to consensus as soon a?possible.?

Pink slips have now been delivered to many of our school teachers, resulting in the potential loss of valuable employees. We already know that teacher turnover costs the state more than $20 million a year in lost recruitment, training and productivity. And there are many more job classes about to get pink slips the first week of June, with layoffs effective July 1.

This puts essential state services in jeopardy — state road and airport maintenance, public safety, public health, and child welfare to name a few. These services all require action on the budget, the Legislature's main constitutional duty.

No revenue measure is so important that it is worth shutting down our future over. We have other options, so let's get to work. I remain firmly opposed to allowing a government shutdown, and to wasting any more time or public money to resolve this budget impasse. If you agree, please let your legislator know.

Chuck Kopp serves as State House Representative for District 24 in Anchorage (Klatt Road, Oceanview, Southport and Bayshore). He is a lifelong Alaskan, public safety retiree, and small business owner.