Event commemorates bombing anniversary

Despite stormy weather that kept a planeload of military dignitaries grounded, and an outdoor ceremony moved indoors, Aleutians Campaign-type conditions didn't stop a successful 75th anniversary of the World War II bombing of Dutch Harbor, and the tragic forced relocation of the Aleuts from throughout the island chain and Pribilofs.

"I think we pulled it off," said Rachel Mason, of the National Parks Service, which organized the three-day event in Unalaska last weekend. Some 40 elderly Aleut evacuees and eight aging veterans attended.

"Planning this event has been quite an adventure," Mason said.

The veterans ranged in age from 94 to 101, said Josh Bell of the parks service. The vets served on Umnak, Kiska, Attu, and Adak islands, and on board the vessel U.S.S. Pensacola, he said.

"This is the history of Alaska. This is not a forgotten war," said U.S. Sen. Lisa Murkowski, who read aloud a letter from President Donald Trump who said that United States territory will never again be occupied by a foreign power, which last happened during World War II when Japanese forces occupied the Aleutian island.

Murkowski said that if you ask a random group in the Lower 48 if the U.S. was ever occupied by foreign troops, "most of them would say no."

Gov. Bill Walker said his father served in the military on the occupied islands of Attu and Kiska. Walker also disputed the war's reputation as the "forgotten war," he said in the high school gym after rain shifted the location from Memorial Park.

Yet that is still how it's perhaps best known, as evidenced by prominent Aleutian Campaign historian Stan Cohen of Montana, selling his books in the high school lobby, entitled "The forgotten war."

U.S. Sen. Dan Sullivan sent his aide, Joshua Brevak, who presented an American flag that had flown over the U.S. Capitol to Tom Robinson of the Qawalangin Tribe, in recognition of the "atrocity of the internment" of the Aleuts in Southeast Alaska.

Robinson said the event honors the "generations before me that suffered from the evacuation of Unalaska and other communities." He said the evacuees were the "collateral damage" of war, sent with just 24 hours notice to a strange land with unfamiliar foods, and to some, the disturbing presence of trees, coming from the Aleutians which are nearly treeless.

Unalaska Mayor Frank Kelty said that of the 831 Aleut evacuees, about 10 percent died in the camps. They were housed in uninsulated and chilly salmon canneries, buildings constructed for seasonal work in the warmer summer months, he said.

Elary Gromoff of St. Paul rang a bell for each of the evacuees who perished in the camps, and the victims of June, 1942 bombings, including 33 Army and eight Navy personnel, one Marine, and one civilian contractor.

Canadian forces fought along the U.S. in the Aleutians, and the neighboring country sent three representatives, including two Twin Otter pilots from the Royal Canadian Air Force 440th Squadrom from Yellowknife in the Northwest Territories, minus the aircraft despite earlier hopes. Seattle-based Counsel General James Hill placed a wreath at the closing ceremony, as did representatives of the U.S. armed services.

For vet Paul Shaunency of the Pittsburg, Penn. area, a rainy ceremonial even in the Aleutians was nothing new. In 1944, President Franklin D. Roosevelt visited Adak, and Shaunency said he stood out in the rain for about 15 minutes, waiting for the president.

Even while wearing raingear, "standing at attention doing nothing in the rain isn't much fun," he said.

Besides the National Parks Service, sponsors included the city of Unalaska, Ounalashka Corporation, Aleutian Pribilof Islands Association, Aleutian Pribilof Islands Community Development Association, and the Alaska Veterans Museum.