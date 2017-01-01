Youth make discoveries at Storrs Harbor

Students in grades 1 through 6 from Eagleview Elementary School got handfuls of sea stars, sea urchins and other strange-looking life forms from the bottom of the Bobby Storrs Small Boat Harbor in Unalaska last week. The seventh-annual Dockside Discovery Day was organized by Marine Agent Melissa Good of the University of Alaska Fairbanks.

"We had eight stations this year," Good said. They were:

• Kids Don't Float: City of Unalaska Port Department. Taught kids about water safety and fitted them with lifejackets for being on the dock?

• Dockside Marine Organisms: Unalaska Divers Association. Scuba diver?brought marine organisms from under the docks to the surface for kids to handle and observe dockside in their hands and in tubs of seawater?

• Tidepooling: City of Unalaska. Kids explored marine life in the tide pools and attached to the docks and dock pilings.

• Archeological Discovery: Museum of the Aleutians. Kid?explored Aleut artifacts used for hunting and fishing including a bone fish hook, and handled sea otter and harbor seal pelts?

• Seaweeds! Alaska Sea Grant. Good taught kids about seaweeds and kelp associated food webs. Then kids collected and pressed seaweed from a local rocky reef?

• Shoreside Discovery: Unalaska Convention and Visitor Bureau. Kids explored and learned about local plants and birds?

• Unisea Tour: Unisea Inc. Kids toured the seafood processing plant Unisea and learned about what they do?

• Fisherman Games: Unalaska City School District. Kids participated in fishery themed games to see who are the top "Fish Kids"?