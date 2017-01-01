Send this article to Promobot

Youth make discoveries at Storrs Harbor

June 2nd 12:54 pm | Jim Paulin Print this article   Email this article  

Students in grades 1 through 6 from Eagleview Elementary School got handfuls of sea stars, sea urchins and other strange-looking life forms from the bottom of the Bobby Storrs Small Boat Harbor in Unalaska last week. The seventh-annual Dockside Discovery Day was organized by Marine Agent Melissa Good of the University of Alaska Fairbanks.

"We had eight stations this year," Good said. They were:

• Kids Don't Float: City of Unalaska Port Department. Taught kids about water safety and fitted them with lifejackets for being on the dock?

• Dockside Marine Organisms: Unalaska Divers Association. Scuba diver?brought marine organisms from under the docks to the surface for kids to handle and observe dockside in their hands and in tubs of seawater?

• Tidepooling: City of Unalaska. Kids explored marine life in the tide pools and attached to the docks and dock pilings.

• Archeological Discovery: Museum of the Aleutians. Kid?explored Aleut artifacts used for hunting and fishing including a bone fish hook, and handled sea otter and harbor seal pelts?

• Seaweeds! Alaska Sea Grant. Good taught kids about seaweeds and kelp associated food webs. Then kids collected and pressed seaweed from a local rocky reef?

• Shoreside Discovery: Unalaska Convention and Visitor Bureau. Kids explored and learned about local plants and birds?

• Unisea Tour: Unisea Inc. Kids toured the seafood processing plant Unisea and learned about what they do?

• Fisherman Games: Unalaska City School District. Kids participated in fishery themed games to see who are the top "Fish Kids"?

 

Copyright 2017 The Bristol Bay Times is a publication of Alaska Media, LLC. This article is © 2017 and limited reproduction rights for personal use are granted for this printing only. This article, in any form, may not be further reproduced without written permission of the publisher and owner, including duplication for not-for-profit purposes. Portions of this article may belong to other agencies; those sections are reproduced here with permission and Alaska Media, LLC makes no provisions for further distribution.