Presenter to discuss history, seal research

A public forum of research with leading Alaskan Native scientist Helena Schmitz will be held at the Unalaska Public Library at 7 p.m. on Thursday, June 1.

The first part of the presentation will be about the presenter's family, Hodikoff, and their story as prisoners of war in Japan. Topics will include how pain and sadness is transpired generation to generation from the war. The second part of the presentation will be about Schmitz' research and how it will help Unanga in the Unalaska community.

This is a research project on measuring metals, polychlorinated biphenyls and radioisotopes in seals and with Alaska Natives. Ask questions at 907-350-7089 or email 4ecotoxicologist@gmail.

Interior Secretary Zinke makes Alaska stops

By Erica Martinson

Alaska Dispatch News

WASHINGTON — Interior Secretary Ryan Zinke spent Memorial Day weekend and a few days after in Alaska on a tour organized by Sen. Lisa Murkowski.

Zinke's schedule, according to the Department of Interior, included Rolling Thunder Memorial Day ceremony Sunday at Byers Lake. He'll visit Denali National Park and Preserve on Sunday and Monday.

Zinke spent Tuesday and Wednesday in Anchorage. Plans include meetings with Alaska Native veterans, Interior department employees and the Alaska Federation of Natives, a keynote speech at the Alaska Oil and Gas Association's annual conference and a hike at the Nike Site Summit in Arctic Valley.

Details about the Arctic portion of the trip were few on Friday. A joint press release from Alaska's congressional delegation said stops would be made in Prudhoe Bay and Fairbanks. Information about which other senators might be along for the ride were not immediately made available.

Zinke promised to visit Alaska during his Senate confirmation hearing, which was overseen by Murkowski, who chairs the Senate Energy and Natural Resources Committee.