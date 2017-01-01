Troopers: Pilot Point man missing since late April

His sister, Breanna Griechen, said Friday authorities do not believe he left the village by plane.?"The troopers checked records, and they have no records yet," she said.?A state trooper dispatch says Griechen was last seen on April 27 walking toward an area creek.?State troopers flew several flights scouring the area. They say when family checked in on Griechen's residence, after he had not been seen for more than a week, they found all his bags packed but still there. Family told troopers that the young man has left on the occasional long trip in the past.?"He's about 5 feet 8 inches, he has black hair, dark brown eyes, and he had a beard the last time I saw him, which was the 27th of April," Breanna Griechen said. "Whoever's around, just keep an eye out for him, we don't know much at this time at all. Troopers are looking, doing an aerial search and all that."