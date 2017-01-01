Dillingham police solve Grant Aviation burglaries

Dillingham Police say they have solved a string of burglaries at the Grant Aviation terminal this spring. An 18-year-old has been arrested and arraigned on a number of felony charges, and two 17-year-olds are facing charges through the Division of Juvenile Justice.

Police say during the first burglary this spring more than $500 was stolen and a building door was damaged. During a second burglary in March, more than $600 was stolen, bags of U.S. mail were rifled through, and the suspects stole a brand new Honda four wheeler. On the third occasion, this one in April, the same young men broke in and used power tools found in the terminal to crack the safe and took more than $700.

An arrest warrant on a host of felony charges was issued for Jacinto George Jr., 18, and criminal charges for two 17-year-olds were filed with DJJ. One of the juveniles told police most of the stolen cash was used to "buy weed."

The new four-wheeler was spray painted to disguise it and damaged by the youths. Replacing that four-wheeler for one of its customers and replacing its own doors and safe has cost Grant thousands of dollars, police said. Grant Aviation has beefed up the security and added surveillance cameras at the Dillingham terminal, according to DPD.