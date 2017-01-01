Cannery worker found dead on beach near Togiak

An Oregon man working at a cannery near Togiak died Wednesday, in what Alaska State Troopers believe was a fall from the cannery's dock.

The body of 56-year-old James Schneider, from Warrenton, Ore., was found on a beach near the Togiak Fisheries cannery in Twin Hills which employed him, troopers said in an online dispatch. Word of the discovery reached troopers just before 6:30 p.m. Wednesday.

"Investigation revealed (Schneider) was found face down in mud, after apparently falling approximately 15 feet from the cannery dock during low tide," troopers wrote. "Coworkers attempted CPR for approximately 20-30 minutes before he was eventually pronounced deceased on scene by Kanankanak Hospital medical staff (from Dillingham)."

Togiak's village public safety officer responded to the initial report, and troopers later flew in to investigate.

No foul play is suspected in Schneider's death, troopers said. His body was sent to Anchorage for an autopsy at the State Medical Examiner Office.

