Alternative cargo transportation offered due to Tustumena delay

The Alaska Marine Highway System announced that Coastal Transportation, Inc. will assist AMHS customers impacted by the delay of the M/V Tustumena.

Coastal Transportation, based in Seattle, will carry cargo on an "as-able basis" from Homer and Kodiak, to Aleutian Islands destinations, at the same cost AMHS charges. Unfortunately, Coastal Transportation is prohibited from carrying passengers.

AMHS customers attempting to rebook their cargo with Coastal Transportation should let agents know they are displaced AMHS customers to ensure they receive the AMHS rate. Coastal Transportation can be reached at 1-800-544-2580 or 206-282-9979.

Last week, AMHS announced that the Tustumena was delayed at the Vigor Ketchikan Shipyard for two months.

The delay was due to the discovery of additional extensive steel wastage in the engine room and necessary repairs. It is anticipated the Tustumena will return to service on July 18.