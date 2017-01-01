Westward fined $1.3M for air pollution

Westward Seafoods has been fined $1.3 million for air pollution offenses, and has agreed to spend another million on environmental protection, according to the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency.

In 2014, three "rogue employees," as the seafood company termed them, were fined, and two received federal prison sentences for disabling pollution control equipment and falsifying data in the power plant where they worked.?The EPA and Department of Justice on April 20 announced a settlement with Westward to resolve alleged Clean Air Act violations at it?Captains Bay seafood processing plant in Unalaska/Dutch Harbor. As part of the settlement?Westward is required to use new electronic systems for monitoring, record-keeping and reporting, to properly train personnel for compliance, and to implement a more robust preventative maintenance and operations plan, according to the EPA?

Westward Seafoods came forward to the EPA and to the state of Alaska with information about the company's air permit violations after the company discovered that three employees had turned off air pollution controls from 2009 to 2011 and falsified records to hide their actions? Prior to this discovery, the company had submitted the falsified records to the EPA and the state of Alaska, which resulted in criminal prosecutions against the three individuals in federal court in 2014. Last month's settlement resolves the company's civil liability for all of the Clean Air Act violations.?Due to Westward Seafoods' failure to use required air pollution controls and failure to accurately report its air emissions, the settlement requires an independent third party auditor to conduct an annual inspection of the facility and review its records twice a year to monitor and verify compliance with the consent decree and its Clean Air Act permits? Westwar?will also spend $1.1 million on air pollution reduction projects, more than $800,000 on other injunctive relief, and pay a $1.3 million civil penalty. The state of Alaska, a co-plaintiff in the case, will receive $228,000 of the civil penalty??"We rely on permitted facilities to self-monitor and report on their compliance with Clean Air Act requirements, so the submission of falsified records undermines our ability to protect public health and the environment," said Edward Kowalski, Director of the Office of Compliance and Enforcement in the EPA's Seattle office. "This settlement requires significant third party independent oversight of Westward Seafoods' operations to monitor and verify the use of required pollution controls."?Westward Seafoods will conduct two mitigation projects to offset its excess emissions of nitrogen oxides o?NOXpollution. The EPA estimates that the company's failure to operate pollution controls for two years resulted in nearly 105 excess tons of harmful NO?emissions?NO?is composed of highly reactive gasses which form quickly from fuel burning emissions from cars, trucks and buses, and power plants. Breathing air with high levels of NO?can cause or aggravate respiratory diseases, particularly asthma.?Westward's sister company, Alyeska Seafoods, operates a seafood processing facility two miles from Westward's Captain's Bay facility. Westward will replace existing lighting at both facilities with energy efficient lighting to reduce the need for generated electricity and reduce NOX emissions.

The Alyeska facility will also install a five-megawatt transformer and make other associated changes to provide an electrical connection to the city of Unalaska's power plant, which generates lower NO?emissions than the Alyeska facility's generators? Once these changes are made, the settlement prohibits the use of the two largest and higher polluting generators at the Alyeska facility except when city power is unavailable or during other emergencies?