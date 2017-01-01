Grant aviation pilot killed in plane crash

On Tuesday authorities shifted into recovery operations for a pilot killed south of the Chigniks Monday afternoon. Gabriele Cianetti, 54, was the only occupant in a Grant Aviation Cessna 208B Caravan that crashed into a mountain on its way to Perryville.

"The current location puts the wreckage at about 3,000 feet, on a 50-degree down slope," AST Sgt. Luis Nieves said Tuesday morning. State troopers are taking the lead on the recovery. "We're reaching out to some of our mountain rescue partners, then we're going to coordinate getting flights out to the location. It's going to take a little bit to get out there."

The mountain where the crash site is located is still snow covered, said Nieves, which will likely make the recovery a little hazardous this late in the spring. The pilot's body is trapped inside the plane.

It is too soon to speculate what went wrong during Monday's routine flight, said Nieves, who had photographs from the U.S. Coast Guard.

"I'm looking at the wreckage, it's a pretty significant impact into the side of a mountain where it's at. Was it low visibility, was it equipment failure, we don't know. NTSB has to determine that."

Cianetti was from Italy. He had flown with Grant Aviation since 2014, and was frequently assigned to the tricky route around Port Heiden, the three Chigniks, and Perryville. Many residents from those communities who had flown with Cianetti expressed their condolences online after Grant Aviation posted a press release on the accident.

The plane went down before 2:00 p.m. Monday, triggering an emergency locator transmitter that launched a search and rescue operation. The U.S. Coast Guard put assets in the air from Kodiak, finding the wreckage later that afternoon.

"The plane was found 228 miles southwest of Kodiak at an elevation of 3,000 feet by a Coast Guard Air Station Kodiak MH-60 Jayhawk rescue helicopter crew," said USCG petty officer Jon-Paul Rios. "Unfortunately, when we lowered a rescue swimmer to assess the wreckage, the lone person aboard the Cessna, the pilot, was reported deceased."

A Chignik Airport weather station reported overcast conditions around 1:00 p.m. Monday, with variable winds less than 5 mph. FAA cameras at area airports showed partly cloudy conditions around 5 p.m.