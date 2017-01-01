Send this article to Promobot

State Native Youth Olympics meet set for April 27-29

April 28th 2:43 pm | Tommy Wells, The Bristol Bay Times-Dutch Harbor Fisherman Print this article   Email this article  

Anchorage will become the center of the Native Youth Olympics world this weekend when more than 2,000 athletes from throughout the state converge on the state's largest city to compete in the 2017 State NYO Championships. The tournament will be held on April 27-29 in the Alaska Airlines Center.

Events will begin on April 27 starting at 10 a.m. with the Kneel Jump competition. The tournament's closing ceremony will be at 5:30 p.m. April 29.

One of the top athletes set to participate in the tournament is Kipnuk's Jaden Anaver. He shattered the state record in the Seal Hop this past week en route to winning the District NYO title in Chevak.

Anaver posted a mark of 190 feet and 7 7/8 inches — bettering the previous state mark of 188 feet, which was set in 2015 by former Kipnuk standout Sigfurd Dock.

 

