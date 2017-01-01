Public workshop seeks input on Tier 3 waterways

The ongoing process for registering the Koktuli River, near Lake Iliamna, as an Outstanding Natural Resource Waterway (ONRW) will continue with a public workshop in Dillingham on May 2.

Michelle Hale is the director of the water division at the Department of Environmental Conservation in Juneau and will head the workshop.

The workshop will focus on the history of Tier 3 waterways, why they need to be protected and what the effects of the designation will be for the future of the waterways. There will also be a discussion about how state and local concerns should be balanced.

The Environmental Protection Agency requires the state of Alaska to be in the process of designating Tier 3 waterways, which the DEC defines as "high quality waters [that] constitute an outstanding National resource, such as waters of the National and State parks and wildlife refuges and waters of exceptional recreational or ecological significance," and ensures that the "water quality shall be maintained and protected."

"Tier 3 is the cr?me de la cr?me," assistant to Michelle Hale, KJ Hillgren said. She added that it is important that "we become compliant with the EPA and create a process that works for a state as large as Alaska."

There are currently four rivers nominated for Tier 3 status in Alaska. Along with the Koktuli River, the Chandalar River, the Chilkat River and the Yakutat Forelands are also under consideration.

The process of waterway designations began back in 1997 with the adoption of the anti-degradation policy, and legislation was introduced in 2016 by Gov. Bill Walker to commence a process of designating and recognizing Tier 3 waterways. In 2010, a group of partners including sport and commercial fishing interests, environmental groups, and others petitioned to designate the Koktuli River as the first ONRW in Alaska. They're still waiting on the result.

Dan Oberlatz is the owner of Alaska Alpine Adventuring, and has been operating in the Lake Clark and Katmai area for 20 years. Oberlatz was one of the original sponsors for the designation and thinks the Koktuli meets the criteria for a T3 waterway.

"[The Koktuli] has the pedigree of an outstanding water resource and deserves the protection provided by law," Oberlatz said. "The objective is to protect and preserve the watershed in an intact state."

The DEC has previously held workshops in Fairbanks, Anchorage and Juneau and has been looking to come to a regional location.

"We want to see a good turnout and are hoping to have an inclusive process," Hillgren said.

The public can refer to the DEC's website regarding the Tier 3 process where they can register for the workshop. People can also contact the DEC directly at 907-465-4728 if they have any questions regarding the designation.