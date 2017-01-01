Kokhanok man killed in ATV crash on Iliamna Lake

A Kokhanok man was found dead Sunday on Iliamna Lake, after Alaska State Troopers said he was killed in an all-terrain vehicle crash near his Southwest Alaska hometown.

No foul play is suspected in the death of 53-year-old Gregory Wassillie, according to a Monday dispatch. Troopers were first informed of a three-wheeler ATV wreck on the lake at about 10:30 a.m. Alaska Wildlife Troopers flew to the scene by helicopter from King Salmon, about 88 miles southwest of Kokhanok, and found Wassillie deceased.

"(Wassillie) was believed to be traveling from Kokhanok to Iliamna on (Saturday evening) when he struck a pressure ridge and tumbled," troopers wrote. "Wassillie was not wearing a helmet at the time of the wreck."

Megan Peters, a troopers spokeswoman, said Wassillie didn't file a trip plan and had apparently been traveling alone. He was never reported missing to troopers, who were informed of the incident after his family asked pilots to search for him and his body was spotted on the ice.

Wassillie's body will be sent to the State Medical Examiner Office in Anchorage for an autopsy.