Himshoot tapped as new Nushagak CEO

The Nushagak Cooperative wrapped up a near five month search for a new CEO last week, announcing that Robert Himschoot would take the helm by June 1.

"Bob is very familiar with rural Alaska," Board President Pete Andrew said. "He's had great working relationships with different cooperatives in the state ... he knows what the conditions are like, he knows what the situations are like, and I think we'll have a good fit with Bob."

Himschoot has worked in telecommunications for some three decades, including with GCI. While living in Dillingham, he was elected to two terms on the city council and set netted at Coffee Point.

Himschoot will transition with Mike Megli, the former CEO who came out of retirement to fill in after his successor was let go by the board. Andrew expressed his gratitude for Megli's efforts as the interim boss while the costly, lengthy nationwide search was underway.

The cooperative received 30 applications, of which 19 were considered qualified, and further narrowed to Himschoot and one other finalist.