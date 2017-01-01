Unalaska City Council nixes GCI cell tower

Built to withstand 130 mph winds but not powerful political pressure, a cellphone tower proposal for Unalaska Valley was blown down by a unanimous vote last week of the Unalaska City Council. The council upheld Rufina Shaishnikoff's appeal of one of the permits approved in March by the city planning commission.

GCI is now looking for a new site to allow valley residents to pick up Facebook on their smart phones when the company installs modern 4G LTE service elsewhere in town two months from now.

Council member Roger Rowland made the motion to uphold the appeal, complaining that the "fall radius" documented by GCI meant that if the tower fell over, it would trespass on a neighboring property, as the 65-footer would be located inside a 30-foot-wide land parcel.

Becky Windt-Pearson, GCI's attorney, said a GCI tower has never fallen over, and that the company is experienced in coping with Alaska's "extreme conditions."

Shaishnikoff said the tower would mar her neighboring property where she plans to create a housing subdivision for up to 24 homes on 12 subdividable lots, which she has owned for 40 years, acting on the advice of her father who told her to "buy all the property you can" when she was 18 years old. She said she finally paid off the mortgage last year, and said she is personally dedicated to easing the local housing shortage. In her written appeal she described the proposed 65-foot tower as "hideous."

The city council voted 5-0 in her favor, following testimony from numerous local residents, none of whom supported the hillside site on Yatchmeneff Drive overlooking Stewart Road. Council member Yudelka Leclere, who manages GCI's local office, did not vote, as she was out of town with an excused absence.

Reacting to the defeat, Windt-Pearson said later that decision means that the new 4G LTE service won't be available in the valley until her company finds a new site.

GCI had planned to install the valley tower in June, after spending two years getting the 30 by 30-foot site leased from Mac Enterprises. She said she hopes it won't take as along to find a new site. Until then, the valley area will be limited to the existing 2G service providing voice and text services, but not data including email and social media. The valley area includes East Broadway and Ounalashka Community Park and Kelty Field.

The valley will continue receiving 2G service from GCI's transmitter on a smaller tower leased from Telalaska near the city drinking water tank. But that tower isn't strong enough to hold the new equipment, she said.

Windt-Pearson said GCI is still on track to erect a new 100-footer at Offshore Systems Inc. on Captains Bay Road, and mount 4G LTE transmitters on the Alaska Wireless Communications tower, the tallest of many communication structures on Haystack, a centrally-located hill in Unalaska.

While the rejected site provided the best coverage in the valley, and a good line-of-sight link to the satellite uplink on the Haystack tower, Windt-Pearson said a lower elevation location in the valley is an alternative, for a higher tower. Yet it might be nearly four times taller, at 200 to 250-feet-tall, though the company would prefer something "less obtrusive," she said.

Local residents warned of disturbing tower tendencies. Jeff Hancock who owns a home on Haystack, said that during stormy weather, the tower complex makes noise that he can hear inside his house when wind speeds exceed 40 miles per hour.

"There's a lot of noise from the Haystack antenna farm," Hancock said.

Scott Lackner said the tower imperils the quality of life in the residential neighborhood, calling it "not acceptable." Jeff Garth feared for the health of his young children from radio waves entering their bedroom window, facing the proposed tower site at his nearby Stewart Road home.

Haystack homeowner Melissa Good said the antenna farm's flashing aviation warning lights are a "huge nuisance." GCI said the Federal Aviation Administration has ruled that flashing lights aren't needed for the OSI tower, nor for the rejected valley site.

Unalaska Planning Commission member Travis Swangel told the city council that he regretted his vote when the commission voted 4-1 to approve GCI's conditional use permit. At that meeting, he noted, Shaishnikoff was the lone voice of opposition.

Planning Department Director Bil Tomka defended his department's support of the valley site, as needed for keeping the community in step with the rest of the world. He wasn't surprised though, by the opposition, which is not unprecedented. "Nobody liked telephone poles either," he said.

Council member David Gregory wondered if he could vote without having a conflict of interest, since his son James Gregory works in the Unalaska GCI Store. After conferring with Anchorage-based city attorney, Brooks Chandler, via speakerphone, Mayor Frank Kelty ruled that the son's employment was not a problem.

Kelty urged GCI to keep looking for another site, to improve the "terrible" cellphone service, adding that the competition's service is likewise lousy. Dropped calls are so common, the mayor said, that "most of the time you don't get to say 'hello,' just 'goodbye.'"

Jim Paulin can be reached at jpaulin@reportalaska.com