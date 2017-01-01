Walker appoints four judges to superior courts and one for appeals

Gov. Bill Walker on Thursday announced his appointments to Superior Court judge around Alaska as well as his pick for the Alaska Court of Appeals.

The four newly named Superior Court judges will serve in Bethel, Nome, Dillingham and Kenai. They were selected from names submitted by the Alaska Judicial Council.

The process included interviews, surveys of lawyers, intensive background checks and opportunities for public comment. Council members traveled around the state to hear from community members. Some of those who spoke in public forums urged that new judges have connections to their communities.

Here are the appointments, as described by Walker's office:

* Bethel Superior Court: Nathaniel Peters, a Bethel District Court judge since 2014. He has been practicing law in Alaska almost eight years and lives in Bethel with his wife, Addy, and their three children. He is a former public defender and graduated with honors from Ohio Northern University.

* Dillingham Superior Court: Christina "Tina" Reigh, Dillingham's magistrate since 2014. She lives in the community with her husband and three children. She visited about every village in the Bristol Bay region after moving to Dillingham in 2004 to work for Alaska Legal Services Corp. She graduated magna cum laude from Seattle University Law School.

* Kenai Superior Court: Jennifer Wells, who lives in Nikiski with her husband. Since 1994, she has served in communities around Alaska — Unalaska and Kodiak, Dillingham and Naknek, Glennallen and Anchorage — and filled roles including magistrate judge, acting district court judge and training judge.

She clerked for then-Anchorage Superior Court Judge Dana Fabe, later an Alaska Supreme Court chief justice, and worked as a public defender. She graduated cum laude from Suffolk University School of Law.

* Nome Superior Court: Romano DiBenedetto, who has served as a magistrate judge in Fairbanks since 2012. He previously worked in the Fairbanks District Attorney's office and Cook County State Attorney's Office in Illinois. He graduated from Northwestern School of Law.

* Court of Appeals (which hears criminal matters): Tracey Wollenberg, the state's deputy public defender over appeals. She is a former Morgan Stanley financial analyst. She graduated from Columbia University Law School. The appointment marks the first time that an Alaska appellate court will be majority women, according to the Alaska Court System.