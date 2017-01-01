Homer filmmaker shares Bristol Bay quest on screen

A film about an adventure along Lake Iliamna has made its way to Alaska television.

The story of Homer filmmaker Bjorn Olson's trip in Bristol Bay, called "Hunting for Monsters," is now part of the rotation on the GCI's Channel 907 after first screening there in early February.

In 2013, Olson and fellow fat bike enthusiast Brent Phillips traversed much of the Lake Iliamna coast by bike, and then packrafted down the Kvichak River to Naknek. That adventure became the subject of "Hunting for Monsters," a 30-minute documentary that explores a slice of Southwest Alaska.

Olson combines the narrative of an outdoor adventure, with a glimpse of the area's culture and daily life, and a look at possible resource development in the area. They started on the east side of Cook Inlet, and hitched a boat ride west to Williamsport, where they biked over the road to Pile Bay, on the eastern edge of Lake Iliamna. Olson planned the trip largely to experiment with fat biking in that area. A recent prior trip had focused more on the human perspective of the proposed Donlin project near the Kuskokwim River. That was fun, but also a challenge. In Bristol Bay, Olson wanted to enjoy more of the wilderness experience. But he knew about the proposed Pebble Mine project in the region, and also wanted to explore the local perspective on that. Along the way, they stopped to visit each community they came across, including Iliamna, Newhaven, Pedro Bay, Pile Bay, Igiugig, and even a fish camp.

"There was a good human element to our trip too," he said. "I try to be open to those experiences."

The environmental component was also what he had hoped for, too â€” they caught ample sockeye along the way, and when the pair crossed Talarik Creek, they saw in person why Bristol Bay is known for the world's largest sockeye run.

"All of those little bitty feeder streams are chock full of sockeye," he said. "When you're out there and you see every one of those streams jam-packed .... they're not lying."

Olson said that as they rode the lake, and visited communities along the way, they kept hearing about the myth of the Iliamna Lake Monster, nicknamed Illie. Although they didn't have any sightings of Illie, they kept hearing about it on their way. And it became something of a metaphor for the wildness of the region, Olson said.

"That side of Alaska is still wild enough and big enough that such a creature could exist," he said. But, he added, major resource development efforts could change the nature of the land, for monsters and men alike.

Olson has made several films with environmental themes. In most, he has two main goals.

"I want to inspire a sense of adventure in people," Olson said. " ... And, I'm always kind of motivated by expanding the conversation about Alaska's natural resources."

Olson himself is a longtime adventurer.

"I've been into wilderness adventures since I was a teenager, and [have had] several incarnations of methods," he said.

For the past several years, he's been interested in seeing the limits of where a fat bike can take him. And on the coast of Lake Iliamna, past Pedro Bay, he found at least a partial limit.

During what Olson describes as a highlight of the 10-day bike and rafting trip in western Alaska, he found himself biking along a rocky stretch of Lake Iliana's coast on a warm day.

"We'd be handlebar deep, but it was still ridable," he said. "... We were trying to push the envelope. We were swim-biking for much of that day, but it was so warm that it didn't matter."

Olson also recently wrapped up a documentary about the Icy Bay landslide and tsunami, and is now planning a fat bike expedition along the coast of Alaska's north slope. That is focused on climate change and coastal erosion, and Olson wants to give a pictorial sense of what erosion looks like at various points.

"Hunting for Monsters" is scheduled to play again on the GCI channel Feb. 21 at 9:30 p.m. and March 13 at 8 p.m. Later this spring, the channel will show another of Olson's films, "Heart of Alaska," which shares the story of a family walking and rafting more than 800 miles of Alaska coastline.

