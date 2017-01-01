Council OKs play to hike tobacco and alcohol tax in Unalaska

Unalaska voters may see a ballot question in October on doubling the city sales tax on alcohol and tobacco products to 6 percent, and to set the same tax rate on marijuana. The Unalaska City Council has approved the first reading of the ordinance, and a second and final vote was scheduled earlier this week at Tuesday's regular city council meeting.

If the council changes the ordinance, the final say is still up to Unalaska voters in the Oct. 3 local election. If Proposition 1 is approved by voters, the new tax rates take effect Nov. 1.

Currently, the tax on alcoholic beverages and tobacco is 3 percent, which is the same rate for all items covered by the sales tax. No marijuana businesses are now operating in Unalaska. The sales tax would remain the same for food, fuel, and other products and services, at 3 percent.

"Should the city of Unalaska increase the rate of sales tax on sales of alcoholic beverages, marijuana, and tobacco from three percent (3%) to six percent (6%)?" is the wording of Prop. 1.

'Tobacco' means cigarettes, cigars, tobacco or other products containing tobacco, according to the proposal.

" 'Alcoholic beverage' means a spirituous, vinous, malt, or other fermented or distilled liquid, whatever the origin, that is intended for human consumption as a beverage and that contains one-half of one percent or more of alcohol by volume, whether produced commercially or privately," it reads.

Taxes on medicinal rubbing alcohol would stay the same, as would certain marijuana products not aimed at getting anybody high.

" 'Marijuana' means all parts of the plant of the genus cannabis whether growing or not, the seeds thereof, the resin extracted from any part of the plant, and every compound, manufacture, salt, derivative, mixture, or preparation of the plant, its seeds, or its resin, including marijuana concentrate," according to the ordinance.

The new ordinance would not include "fiber produced from the stalks, oil, or cake made from the seeds of the plant, sterilized seed of the plant which is incapable of germination, or the weight of any other ingredient combined with marijuana to prepare topical or oral administrations, food, drink, or other products."

In a separate marijuana action, the city council approved the first reading at an earlier meeting regulating marijuana businesses in Unalaska. Operating hours would be 8 a.m. to 2 a.m. Monday through Thursday. While the opening time would stay the same six days a week, the closing would be an hour later in the early mornings of Saturday and Sunday, until 3 a.m. The businesses would be closed most of the day on Sundays.

The new ordinance, if approved, would not allow a marijuana business within 500 feet of a school ground, recreation or youth center, a building where religious services are regularly conducted, a correctional facility, or a facility managed or administered by the Unalaska Department of Parks, Culture and Recreation.