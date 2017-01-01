Coast Guard rescues 3 fishermen near Akutan

Three fishermen were fortunately rescued by the Coast Guard this week. Their vessel, the Predator wasn't so lucky after sustaining an eight-inch crack in the hull when it grounded in the eastern Aleutian Islands.

A Coast Guard MH-60 Jayhawk helicopter crew rescued three people from the fishing vessel Predator after it ran aground and was taking on water near Akutan Harbor on Monday morning.

The Jayhawk crew arrived on scene, hoisted the three crewmembers and safely transported them to Akutan with no medical concerns reported.

The Coast Guard was notified that the Predator ran hard aground resulting in an eight-inch crack in the hull. As a result, the Predator began taking on water and the crew was unable to keep up with the flooding utilizing dewatering pumps. The agency quickly diverted a Coast Guard Jayhawk helicopter crew to the scene.

"This case is a perfect example of the ever-changing dynamic of search and rescue in Alaska and how well trained our personnel are to respond," said Lt. Scott Verhage, Jayhawk helicopter co-pilot. "The crew of the Predator was well prepared, having all the safety equipment necessary to help us find them and execute the rescue."

Weather on scene at the time of the rescue was 25 mile per hour winds and 10-foot seas.