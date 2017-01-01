Bristol Bay considers new playground structures

The Bristol Bay Borough could be home to four new playgrounds if the recent effort to fund and build them comes to fruition.

Borough Parks and Recreation Supervisor Donnie Wood wants a new playground for the Bristol Bay Borough School in Naknek, Monsen Park, and in King Salmon and South Naknek.

"The kids need a place to play," he said. "Play has a lot of real scientific value."

Wood said that some playground equipment has been removed due to safety issues, such as at Monsen Park, and none has been upgraded in quite some time. Since he came to the borough, he's noticed a need for better playgrounds, and more spaces for youth and adults to get outside.

Wood is spearheading much of the effort to get four new playgrounds in the area, but he doesn't intend for it to be a borough-only initiative. Wood said he's hoping local tribal councils and a statewide non-profit will partner with the borough to fund the playgrounds. Right now, he's in the process of getting those groups onboard and finalizing the funding plan.

Wood said he'll also look for private contributions, such as possibly getting shipping costs donated, to put the whole project together. The borough's insurance is also likely to contribute to the cost to ensure that the new playgrounds meet safety standards, he said.

Getting the funding together and a final design will take some time. Wood said he expects it to take about six to 12 weeks to figure out the funding plan.

"We definitely would expect it to happen by next summer," Wood said, adding that the funding could come together this summer, so that some preliminary work could happen in the fall.

Earlier this month, Wood presented his idea to the Borough Assembly. That was one step in a weeks-long process to figure out funding for the playgrounds, which must be set before the design happens. Wood said he's hoping to get a funding commitment from the borough in March, when the budget is discussed.

Once the funding is set, a design committee can make a solid plan for each of the structures. Each of the sites would have different needs, and have a unique design.

In the meantime, Wood said four companies are providing informal proposals to provide a sense of what is possible and what modern playground equipment costs.

Once there is a financial commitment, a design team will likely be formed and can "sit down and see what we can put together," Wood said.

While the final designs won't be set for a while, Wood said he wants to reach every age in the community.

"A lot of the playgrounds they're developing these days have elements for each age," he said. That means there will be features that are appropriate for young children, older kids, and even adults.

Wood said he hopes that by including adult exercise equipment at the new playgrounds, he can encourage adults to stay and play with their kids.

"We need things for our families to do," he said.

That sort of equipment has gotten more popular elsewhere in the country, and uses a person's own weight to provide similar benefits as might be found in a traditional weight room.

Wood said that he's heard a lot of support from families and others in the community as he's circulated his plan, including in South Naknek, where there isn't a playground currently, but the borough has been working to organize more events.

"There was a lot of community support," he said.

