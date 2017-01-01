Send this article to Promobot

Aleknagik Children's Fair scheduled

February 17th 9:11 pm | Molly Dischner, The Bristol Bay Times-Dutch Harbor Fisherman  

The Aleknagik Children's Fair is scheduled for later this month. The event will be held Feb. 22 from 6:30 to 8 p.m.

According to Deanna Baier, one of the event's organizers, providers and agencies will gather to provide activities for youth and families and share information about local programs. It is coordinated by the Bristol Bay 4-H program and the Bristol Bay Native Association. Other participants include Bristol Bay Area Health Corporation, AmeriCorp, Southwest Region School District, and others.

 

