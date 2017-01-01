Raiders fall to No. 3 in state polls

The Unalaska High School boys' basketball team slipped slightly in the latest Alaska Association Basketball Coaches' Class 2A rankings. Ever so slightly.

Unalaska, fresh off a 2-1 record at the Husky Invitational Basketball Tournament in Kotzebue, dropped to No. 3 in the latest poll, which was released Feb. 1. The move reflects a one-spot decline by the defending Class 2A state champions in the coaches' poll.

Petersburg held onto the No. 1 position in the 2A boys' rankings. The Vikings edged out Unalakleet for the top spot. Following Unalaska at No. 3 were Metlakatla and Wrangell.

Unalaska wasn't the only Southwest team gaining notice from the state pollsters. The King Cove and Sand Point boys' teams both remained in the Class 1A top five. King Cove is ranked No. 2 in the poll behind Ninilchik.

Sand Point is ranked No. 3, ahead of Northwest Arctic Conference powerhouse Noatak.

The King Cove Lady T-Jacks also gained plenty of love in the rankings. The KCHS girls were penciled in at No. 3 in the Class 1A girls' rankings.

The Barrow girls were the highest ranked squad in the girls' Class 3A poll. The Lady Whalers edged out Anchorage Christian for the No. 1 position. The Barrow boys were third in the boys' poll.

The Whalers are the two-time defending Class 3A state champions.

AABC Coaches Poll

As of Feb. 1, 2017

Class 4A

Boys

Wasilla

East

Dimond

Bartlett

Ketchikan

Girls

Wasilla

Dimond

East

Chugiak

Lathrop

Class 3A

Boys

Monroe Catholic

Grace Christian

Barrow

Anchorage Christian

Valdez

Girls

Barrow

Anchorage Christan

Nikiski

Sitka

Bethel

Class 2A

Boys

Petersburg

Unalakleet

Unalaska

Metlakatla

Wrangell

Girls

No Class 2A girls' poll this week

Class 1A

Boys

Ninilchik

King Cove

Sand Point

Noatak

Klawock

Girls

Klawock

Scammon Bay

King Cove

Ninilchik

Allakaket