Report: Alaska gas tax rate would stay below US average even after proposal to triple it

JUNEAU — Alaskans spend less than one-tenth of 1 percent of their personal income on the state's rock-bottom gasoline tax, according to a new report, released as the Legislature takes up Gov. Bill Walker's proposal to triple the tax.

Walker's proposal to hike the 8 cents-a-gallon motor fuel tax to 24 cents would still leave Alaska's tax rate below the national average, according to the report, from the left-leaning Institute on Taxation and Economic Policy in Washington, D.C.

Alaska's gasoline tax is the lowest in the country. It hasn't increased since 1970, making the Alaska tax rate 17 years older than the next oldest, in Oklahoma, where lawmakers last adjusted it three decades ago, the report found.

The report, released Wednesday, makes a case for why lawmakers, facing a $3 billion budget deficit, should act on Walker's proposal. The legislation would bring combined state and local sales taxes on motor fuel to about 28 cents per gallon, or about 3 cents below the national average.

Another finding in the report is that Alaska's gasoline tax rate, adjusted for inflation, is now the lowest since 1970, since the purchasing power of 8 cents has fallen 81 percent in the ensuing decades.

Walker, in a prepared statement, said, "While I am no fan of taxes, I am a fan of a stable fiscal foundation for our state."

Walker's proposed tax increase, phased in over two years, would raise about $80 million a year once it's fully in place. The legislation would designate the proceeds to transportation projects, though lawmakers could always budget the money differently, because of Alaska's constitutional ban on the dedication of funds.