Alaska LIOs launch new Facebook, Twitter accounts

Alaska's Legislative Information Offices will have an increased social media presence this year, providing more ways to keep Alaskans informed about legislative news and events.

Additions include an LIO Facebook page and the LIO Twitter handle @AKlegislature. The social media platforms will be used to provide immediate notice about new information added to the Legislative Affairs Agency website at akleg.gov.

The LIO Facebook page will promote information such as the weekly schedule of committee meetings and events, educational resources, opportunities for public testimony and more. The Twitter account will share links to live-streaming video and audio of committee meetings via AlaskaLegislature.tv.

In addition, the LIO's Media Services section will begin distributing video codes to Alaska media outlets interested in hosting the live video and audio feeds produced through AlaskaLegislature.tv. To learn more about hosting these live streams contact the Juneau LIO at 465-4648.