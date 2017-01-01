Study shows sticklebacks are responding to climate change

While many climate change impacts are still being determined, a recent University of Washington study has shown what's happening to sticklebacks in Lake Aleknagik.

The freshwater fish have changed their breeding patterns in response to warming in the lake, according to a study published in the journal Global Change Biology. Now, three-spine stickleback reproduce earlier in the season, and some reproduce more than once per season, a change from past behavior.

This is the first study to show that a fish had multiple breeding cycles in one season as a result of climate change, said postdoctoral researcher Rachel Hovel, the lead author on the study. Other studies have shown changes in breeding timing with changes in seasonal cues, but not this increase in breeding frequency in a vertebrate animal.

Hovel said the research was based on data collected through UW's Alaska Salmon Program, the long-running effort to track salmon, other fish species, and some other metrics like temperature, zooplankton abundance and related conditions in Bristol Bay. The study used fish size to determine when in the summer they were born, and combined that information with environmental data to look at how the size and time of birth related to water conditions.

Sticklebacks in Lake Aleknagik usually mature at age two or three, and can live for multiple years as breeding fish.

Sticklebacks are considered a model-organism, largely because they evolve and adapt quickly, and are a useful lens to see how fish can respond to environmental change, Hovel said.

"This study is importan?because it highlights a pathway by which some animals will respond t?climate change, and shows that it is more broadly expressed than we ha?previously believed," Hovel wrote.

The change at Lake Aleknagik is likely due to warmer water. There, ice leaves the lake about 10 days earlier in the spring than it did in the 1960s, Hovel said, which could be contributing to the reproductive changes.

"We hypothesize that this is primarily due to an early spring effect — the first brood is reared earl?enough in the summer that fish are able t?physiologically recover and spawn (or, in the case of males, spend about two weeks guarding the nest) an additional time," she wrote in an email.

The change could have multiple impacts in the lake. Stickleback make up about half the fish present in Lake Aleknagik, according to a University press release.

Juvenile sockeye salmon compete with sticklebacks for food and habitat, and if more breeding time means more sticklebacks, it could also mean more competition for growing salmon.

An increase in sticklebacks could also increase the grazing pressure on zooplankton, a primary food source for sticklebacks. And, an increase could mean more sticklebacks available for predator fish.

It's hard to say whether the stickleback change is unique to Lake Aleknagik, because it's one of very few long-term data sets that could be used to look at such a question. But stickleback are common in northern lakes, and Hovel said the question could be studied elsewhere in a slightly different manner.

"However, it would be possible to conduct sampling over a shorter time period and determine whether other lake?show evidence fo?multiple broods in years with early spring an?early ice breakup," she wrote in an email.

The stickleback study used Alaska Salmon Program data collected at Lake Aleknagik from 1963 to 2015, including some collected by Hovel during the three summers she spent at UW's Aleknagik research camp.

