Nushagak announces candidates for board of directors

January 28th 9:11 pm | Molly Dischner, The Bristol Bay Times-Dutch Harbor Fisherman Print this article   Email this article  

Nushagak Cooperative members will have five options for three seats on the board of directors ballot this spring.

According to a public notice from the cooperative, incumbents Pete Andrew and Chris Napoli, both of Dillingham, are up for consideration again, as are Kay Andrews and Pat Owens of Aleknagik, and Susie Jenkins-Brito, of Dillingham.

The cooperative's nominating committee chose the individuals to run for the three seats. The cooperative's membership meeting is scheduled for March 28, ballots will be mailed out before that.

Other members who want to appear on the ballot can do so by gathering enough signatures to petition to be included. The deadline for that is Feb. 3.

 

