Kokhanok teen dies in ATV accident

Alaska State Troopers said Alex Nielsen, 17, died January 19 after the ATV he was driving hit a snowbank on Iliamna Lake.

In the days that followed, friends and family have remembered Nielsen on Facebook as a fun friend and cousin, writing that it was hard to lose someone so young.

Nielsen was a past winner of the Alaska Migratory Bird Calendar contest, and was featured in a "Day in our Bay" video about subsistence hunting. In an essay he wrote in fifth grade, he listed subsistence as one of the most important parts of his heritage, along with respect and survival.

The ATV flipped after hitting the snowbank at about 40 mph, and two teens riding the machine were ejected. Nielsen was hit in the head by the handlebar when the machine flipped, and had significant head injuries, according to troopers.

The Kokhanok health aide and local residents responded to the crash. Nielsen was taken to the clinic.

The second teen onboard had minor injuries, but survived the crash. Troopers have not released his name. AST spokeswoman Megan Peters said, in an email, that the agency was withholding the name because they believed it would be harmful to the juvenile to release it.

Neither teen was wearing a helmet, according to troopers.

The accident occurred about 12 miles north of Kokhanok.

A family member said Jan. 23 that the family was still waiting for Nielsen's return, and had not yet scheduled a memorial service.