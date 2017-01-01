New incinerator in the works for Egegik

Despite below zero temps, a crew in Egegik is working on building the town's new incinerator. Egegik has burnt its trash for more than a decade, but has been using a landfill as a temporary solution after the building that housed the incinerator went up in flames last April, taking with it some of the equipment inside.

Now, a new building for a new incinerator is in the works. As of Jan. 16, a basic structure had been built, and a crew was in town to work on getting garage-style doors on the building.

According to the city, the goal is to get the building up this winter and the new incinerator component will come on the first barge this spring, so that the whole thing can be up and running by the busy summer fishing season.

The cost of the new structure is estimated at $2.3 million, and the city's insurance is expected to cover all but a deductible.