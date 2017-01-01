Bristol Bay celebrates health care advocate, leader

A founder of the Bristol Bay Area Health Corporation and longtime advocate for Alaska Native health care died in Seattle this month.

H. Sally Smith, who was of Yup'ik heritage, was 70 when she died on Jan. 10, according to information provided by BBAHC.

She was raised in Clark's Point, and later moved to Dillingham, where she raised her own family. BBAHC President/CEO Robert Clark said he and Smith were just three years apart growing up.

"I've known her all my life," he said. " ... She was highly considered locally, nationally, even internationally."

Smith served on the BBAHC board of directors for 30 years, but was also involved in numerous other boards and organizations in the region, including the school board and tribal efforts. She was also active outside of Bristol Bay; she served as a chair of the National Indian Health Board and as a board member for the Alaska Native Tribal Health Consortium, among other positions.

Smith helped shepherd the health corporation from a small organization to a much larger one, and saw Bristol Bay through the ups and downs of funding while remaining focused on the services the region needed, Clark said.

That was her passion, her son, Jack Smith, said in a statement.

"My mother's passion was improving the health of indigenous people," he wrote. "She dedicated her life to helping others."

Clark said Smith's legacy is multi-faceted, and includes the example she set and the services she worked to ensure. The works he did also helped spur additional endeavors by others, he said.

"She spawned a lot of companies and stimulated their growth," he said.

Clark described Smith as a role model for youth and adults alike, and showed that with hard work, a person could accomplish great things.

"She started young and kept going right to the last days," he said.

Clark also noted that she was a role model for women especially, as she succeeded in the health care world which is often considered to be dominated by men. And despite her hard work and focus, she always had helpful advice for others, he said.

Beyond the region, Clark said Smith's work helped lay the foundation for health care reform in America, and he hoped those roots would thrive regardless of any changes to come under a new administration.

He also praised her role in protecting and promoting the trust relationship between Alaska Native Tribes and the U.S. Government.

Family, friends and the health corporation are not alone in celebrating Smith's life.

United Tribes of Bristol Bay, the Alaska Native Tribal Health Consortium, and other groups and individuals have made statements and Facebook posts honoring Smith.

According to the statement from BBAHC, an Anchorage memorial service is scheduled for Jan. 20, and a Dillingham service will be at the Seventh-Day Adventist church on Jan. 22, at 2 p.m.

Clark said BBAHC has been involved in preparations for the Dillingham service, and was expecting attendees from other parts of the state, and country. Beyond that celebration and helping her sons as they see fit, Clark said the hospital has not yet made additional plans to commemorate her. Several of BBAHC's directors will be at the Jan. 22 service, and Clark said any future efforts to celebrate Smith could develop after that.

