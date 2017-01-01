A New Year's Day fire in Unalaska destroyed former World War II military warehouses at Agnes Beach, near the bridge linking the two islands. Two nearby roads were closed to traffic at the peak of the Sunday morning blaze. Airport Beach Road was re-opened first, and later Captains Bay Road. - Tom Cohenour

Two buildings razed by fire in Unalaska

January 6th 3:05 pm | Carey Restino  

Unalaska's firefighters started the new year off with a bang when they were called to the scene of a two-building fire around 7:30 a.m. Sunday near Agnes Beach.

Police Chief Jennifer Shockley told KUCB reporter Zoe Sobel that firefighters were on the scene within 10 minutes of the initial call, but despite plenty of water from nearby hydrants, it took firefighters several hours to get the blaze under control and open nearby roads to traffic.

The buildings were reportedly used by vagrants over the years, Shockley told KUCB, and the police department got calls from property owners saying there were problems with trespassing, so firefighters were initially concerned there might have been people in the buildings.

A thorough search, however, found no one, though one of the five responding firefighters was reportedly injured in the operation.

Fire officials are now trying to pinpoint how the fire started. Two additional structures were damaged by the blaze, which completely destroyed the two abandoned buildings.

The fire also disrupted traffic along Airport Beach Road and Captain's Bay Road on Sunday morning because of fire hydrant access.

 

