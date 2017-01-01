Rural youth win top honors in state calendar contest

A 2017 calendar produced by the United States Fish and Wildlife Service will feature the work of more than a dozen young Alaskans — including some of the youngest grand prize winners.

The cover this year will feature work by Dillingham's Ellie Hink and Kabuki's Reggie Wood, based on the theme "working together to save migratory birds."

The migratory bird calendar features art and literature created by students who live near 11 wildlife refuges across the state, including the Togiak National Wildlife Refuge, Alaska Peninsula/Becharof National Wildlife Refuge, and others. Entries were first judged at the local level, and then against work from all 11 refuges. In 2016, 1,100 youth from 58 communities participated in the contest, which provided the pieces for the 2017 calendar.

Hink was the grand prize winner for the poster component of the competition.

She painted birds flying through a colorful sunset above some hills, with the theme written across the sun. Hink said she and her friends were stymied by the theme at first.

"I seriously didn't know what to do," she said.

But then she looked at pictures of birds online for inspiration, which helped her make her poster entry. The news that she won came as a surprise.

"I was like, whoa, 'cause I didn't think it would ever make it," she said.

Hink said she has submitted entries to the annual competition in the past, as well.

Wood's entry was a poem about birds. He incorporated the places he sees birds, what they do, and the fact that the need clean water, which tied into the theme. He was just a kindergartner when he wrote his poem, making him the youngest possible entrant, and a particularly young grand prize winner.

The calendar includes 12 poster entries and 12 literature winners. Those came from several communities — from Bristol Bay, Igiugig's Ella Gooden and Togiak's Elsie Goodwin joined Hink in sweeping the third through fifth grade category.

Students from King Cove, Naknek and Chiniak won the middle school poster contest, and students from Barrow, Karluk and Port Heiden won for high school.

Bristol Bay and northern Alaska students also had a strong showing in the literature competition.

Wood's schoolmate Tristen Snyder and Dillingham student Bailee Olson rounded out the kindergarten through second grade literature winners, and students from Chignik Lagoon, Adak and Noatak won the third through fifth-grade category. The middle school competition winners came from Naknek, Chignik Lagoon and McGrath, while the high school winners were from Adak and Naknek.

The calendar is distributed throughout rural Alaska in the communities near the refuges. The art competition has been around for 31 years.

The 2018 calendar is already in the works, and student entries are due Feb. 10.

The theme for next year's calendar is "Migratory birds bring me _______," with a blank for students to fill in what migratory birds bring them. According to the guidelines, students can choose one to three words to fill in that blank.