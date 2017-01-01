Send this article to Promobot

Ekwok man arrested after threatening girlfriend with a rifle

January 6th 4:58 pm | Michelle Theriault Boots, Alaska Dispatch News Print this article   Email this article  

Alaska State Troopers say an Ekwok man was arrested Saturday after threatening his girlfriend and a witness with a rifle and claiming that investigating troopers would be leaving the village "in body bags."

At 5:15 p.m. Friday, troopers in Dillingham were told that 34-year-old Steven Hopson had assaulted his girlfriend in Ekwok and threatened to shoot her and a person who tried to intervene, according to a trooper dispatch posted online.

The next day, troopers traveled to the village of about 115 people on the Nushagak River in Western Alaska, where they were told Hopson was in his home with a gun and had said "that the only way Troopers and he were leaving Ekwok were in body bags," according to the dispatch.

Troopers talked to Hopson on the phone and he agreed to come outside. He was arrested on two counts of third-degree assault and one count of fourth-degree assault.

 

