Aleutians historian, author John Cloe, dies

John Haile Cloe, who recently published a book on a little-known part of World War II in the Aleutian Islands, died at his Anchorage home on Dec. 26, 2016, at age 78.

After the Japanese troops were chased out of the Aleutians during World War II, the United States went on the offensive, launching air attacks on Japan's northern islands in the Kurils, according to the vivid story in "Mission to the Kurils," published late last year by Todd Communications of Anchorage.

The B-24 bomber attacks were launched from Attu and Shemya, in the western Aleutians.

"Because of the bomb attacks, fishing activity declined significantly in the northern Kurils during 1945," Cloe said, adding that Japanese fishermen feared going out to sea, where they were attacked by American war planes.

"The Japanese appeared to be on the verge of starving," according to Cloe.

The canneries were set ablaze by incendiary bombs dropped from B-24 and B-25 bombers, and aircraft strafed beached fishing boats, impaling them with bullets.

"The islands become one of Japan's important 'protein banks,' and gained even more importance during World War II, as the Japanese lost access to traditional fishing grounds, notably in Alaskan Waters," according to Cloe, who worked as a military historian at Elmendorf Air Force Base, in Anchorage.

The ownership of the Kurils changed hands twice in the 20th century. In 1905, the Japanese won the islands in a war with Russia. In 1945, the Russians took them back, and "Russian geographers toured the islands changing names from Japanese to Russian."

Then, near the end of the 20th century, the islands' economy swung back towards Japan. In 1991, the Soviet empire fell apart, financial aid from Moscow stopped, and the Kurils suffered.

"Those living in the southern Kurils became increasingly dependent on the Japanese to sell their catch and obtain goods and services."

The book contains fascinating anecdotes involving soldiers and celebrities.

Franklin Delano Roosevelt "was the first and probably the last president to visit the Aleutian Islands."

FDR toured Adak in 1944, arriving on a U.S. Navy ship, and dined with the enlisted men. "Despite the forced segregation at the time, it was a racially mixed lunch. In a short speech afterwards, Roosevelt remarked, 'Gentlemen, I like your food, I like your climate,' which brought laughter."

Born in Virginia in 1938, Cloe was a student at the Virginia Military Institute prior to joining the Army.

As an infantry officer, he served two tours in Vietnam and was later assigned to the Infantry School at Fort Benning, Ga. In 1970 he drove to Alaska and became the Alaska Air Command historian at Elmendorf Air Force Base.

His office at Elmendorf contained copious and detailed records of U.S. military actions in Alaska during World War II, when Japan bombed, invaded and occupied parts of the Aleutian Islands, as well as records of the Cold War era.

Cloe led tours to Attu Island, the site of the only land battle between American forces and an invading army since the Battle of New Orleans in the War of 1812. He was due to lead one such tour in 2015 but was advised by doctors to avoid the trip due to heart issues.

When his publisher, Flip Todd, contacted the Dutch Harbor Fisherman for publicity last year, he said Cloe very much wanted to reach out to readers in the Aleutian Islands, the book's setting.

According to aviation historian Ted Spencer, Cloe was recently diagnosed with advanced cancer of the lymph nodes.

