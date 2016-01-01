More than a few friends have recently expressed the opinion that 2016 can't be over soon enough, as if the year's designation itself was somehow the source of all the sadness and confusion we are currently seeing in our communities, state, nation and the world.

It's a nice thought that the clean slate of a new year might bring about a dramatic change, but it's pretty silly, really. With the exception of a few volcanic eruptions, very few of the disasters of 2016 happened without extenuating circumstances, most of which, I'm sad to say, will roll right on through Dec. 31 and linger on like a bad hangover in 2017.

And here's the real rub, actually — most of those circumstances are ones we all have influence over. Think our national political situation is a mess? What have you personally done to make a difference? Distraught at the way climate change is melting into our way of life in Alaska? How much inconvenience have you endured in the name of reducing your carbon footprint? Concerned about the state or local fiscal future? How educated are you on those budgets?

The bottom line is, most of us don't make time in our busy, important lives to address the issues that are, indeed, overtaking us. The reason is simple. Sitting around a coffee shop complaining about politics or reposting a clip of political satire will, in fact, not change a thing. What will make a difference involves rolling up one's sleeves and working for change, starting by educating yourself. And most of us just aren't that interested. An article in The Atlantic said just 1 percent of Americans engage very often in eight or more activities deemed the "bedrock activities of American civic and political life." These activities included being involved in a political campaign, attending a town hall meeting, or volunteering in your community.

What that poll illuminates is that we have, by-and-large, forgotten what it means to be involved in our government, which, essentially, means that we are handing over control of huge, wide-reaching decisions on the future of everything from our environment to our education to a few folks, who, while mostly well-meaning, may not, in fact, be mind readers.

A few weeks ago, a group of kindergarten students at a local school decided they wanted a stop light, or at least a cross walk, on the busy street they had to cross in front of their school every day. They had no idea how to start, but they also had yet to learn what most of us believe — that they had no right to be involved in a decision like that. So they started making phone calls and tromped down to city hall. They met with police officers, and talked to their local representative. They found out who was in charge of their road, and got their representative to write a letter asking for some attention to the issue. And what do you know? A couple weeks later, a couple folks with speed guns came down to do a traffic study of the area.

Now, that's probably not going to result in what they want, but continued wheel squeaking might. The point is, they got their needs heard pretty effectively for a group that collectively cannot see over the dashboard of a car yet. They did it by being persistent and unapologetic about their request. They were also willing to work for it.

On the flip side, there's been a good bit of talk about how, as President Obama leaves office, very little of the funding he talked about making available for Alaska to deal with climate change has made its way here. That may be true, but one wonders how much effort has been put forward by the folks themselves, as well as the state, on the issue. Given the fact that there is no template for how to proceed with securing funds for coping with climate change, this is not something that can be covered by filling out a form or two or even filing a grant. Getting attention, and real money, dedicated to the most remote regions of America is going to take a lot of hard work by a well-organized group of people who have taken the time to educate themselves on the offices and people they are dealing with. Just having a valid need is not good enough by itself unless you know how to advocate for that need.

If 2017 is, in fact, going to be different than 2016, we are going to have to begin the work of fixing what is wrong individually, starting with our own circles and spreading out from there. Most of us agree that the changes that need to happen this year will happen from the bottom up, not from the top down. But very few of us have committed to putting in that effort. So if you are looking for a New Year's resolution that is more meaningful than dropping a few pounds, consider advocating for an issue that is important to you. Take it from the kindergartners, actions speak louder than words.