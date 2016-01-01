Seven charged in Unalaska methamphetamine bust

Unalaska police charged seven people with selling the illegal drug methamphetamine last week, following a three-month undercover investigation, according to Deputy Police Chief Jennifer Shockley.

The enforcement action was taken "in an effort to combat the rise of methamphetamine use and sales in Unalaska," she said.

On Dec. 23 , six people were arraigned telephonically by the Kodiak court:

Sean M. Driscoll, 39, on two charges of second degree misconduct involving a controlled substance and one count of fourth degree controlled substance.

Geoffrey R. Edwards, 41, on one charge of first degree weapons misconduct, six charges of second degree controlled substance misconduct, and three counts of third degree weapons misconduct.

Ioane Faasavalu, 28, on a charge of third degree controlled substance misconduct.

Nicholas T. Hough, 31, on two charges of second degree controlled substance misconduct, and three counts of third degree controlled substance.

Christopher E. Oria, 28 on two charges of third degree controlled substance misconduct.

Henry M. Zablan, 37, on charges of second degree controlled substance, and two counts of third degree controlled substance misconduct.

A seventh defendant, Melissa M. McGlashan, 30, was arrested over the holiday weekend and was arraigned telephonically by the Kodiak court on one count of third degree controlled substance misconduct.

While searching residences and vehicles associated with the various defendants, officers located several handguns, methamphetamine, heroin and several thousand dollars in cash. Additionally, stolen property in a case unrelated to drug sales was located inside one of the residences.

The investigation is ongoing and additional charges are expected. Community members with information about this case, or about illegal drug sales generally, are urged to contact the police department.

"The UDPS appreciates the significant interest this incident holds for the community, and will release additional information provided it compromises neither the criminal investigation nor the rights of the defendants," Shockley said.

Zablan and Hough were charged earlier this month with producing counterfeit U.S. currency, in a "scrubbing" operation involving removing ink from dollar bills and reprinting them as higher value bills.

Edwards was charged several months ago with theft from a fishing boat in Captains Bay, Unalaska.

Jim Paulin can be reached at jpaulin@reportalaska.com.