Commission moves forward on annexation

The effort to generate more revenue for two Bristol Bay communities with a fish tax in the Nushagak District keeps moving forward.

After years of discussion, Dillingham and Manokotak's efforts to expand their boundaries have moved another step ahead, and could come to fruition in the new year. Earlier this month, the state's five-member Local Boundary Commission agreed to allow the two communities to annex parts of the Nushagak Commercial Fishing District after hearing about three days of discussion from the two communities. On Dec. 20, the commission met and approved the formal decision doing so, with some discussion, and one amendment to clarify.

As outlined by the commission, the city of Manokotak would grow by about 155 square miles, and would include the beaches and waters of the Igushik Section within its boundaries. The city of Dillingham would include most of the rest of the Nushagak District, except for the beaches closest to Clark's Point and Ekuk. That would add about 278 square miles to Dillingham, mostly of water.

The annexation petitions came forward largely as an attempt by the two communities to capture more revenue from the fishery. Both have talked about plans to institute a fish tax. Such a tax is already collected in Bristol Bay's other fishing districts, where boroughs do so, and could be implemented next season in most of the Nushagak if the annexation proceeds.

Dillingham said the revenue would support the work it already does to keep the fishery running, including operations at the small boat harbor where commercial fishermen anchor up.

Manokotak said that in addition to wanting revenue, it wanted more control over the Igushik setnet beach, where many of its residents fish and live in the summer. Manokotak is a dry community, but the city has not had jurisdiction over the beach, so alcohol was allowed there, which the city has said it wants to change.

But a fish tax, any future oversight, and the annexations themselves, are still not done deals. The public, the Legislature, and the commission itself still has a chance to weigh in again. A past effort to tax the Nushagak District died in court, and that is also a possibility this go around, although no group has yet indicated that they plan to file suit.

LBC Local Government Specialist Eileen Collins said that once each decision is finalized, the commission has 30 days to reconsider, based on a couple of regulations that outline the grounds for doing so. The public also has 18 days to request reconsideration.

The clock for Manokotak's reconsideration started running Dec. 20, when the commission finalized its recommendation to allow the community to expand its boundaries. The Dillingham clock won't be triggered until the exact legal boundaries for that annexation are decided. They were not set out at the Dec. 20 meeting because the excluded area on the eastside of Nushagak Bay still had to be described properly.

Collins said she expected that to be finalized by Dec. 30.

Barring reconsideration, the annexation decisions will go to the Legislature during the first 10 days of the session. That begins Jan. 17, and the annexation goes through unless it is specifically disapproved by lawmakers.

