BRISTOL BAY TIMES' TOP STORIES OF 2016

Bristol Bay fishermen harvest 2 billionth salmon

The 2016 Bristol Bay salmon fishery was one for the books: fishermen netted 39.2 million salmon, the largest harvest in at least two decades; hit the 2 billion fish mark midway through the season, and brought in a record catch in Ugashik.

By the end of the season, the run came in at 51.4 million fish, the second largest in the past 20 years, and well above both the forecast and the average. For all species, the 2016 fishery was worth $156 million.

On the way to that harvest, the fishery hit another milestone: a Bristol Bay fisherman caught the 2 billionth fish on July 6.

The summer was, like 2015, another year for late fish. On July 15, fishermen landed 2.4 million salmon. Then, catches of 1 million or more fish continued for five more days. When the last daily run summary went out on July 22, the numbers for July 21 showed a harvest that day of 727,100 — still relatively strong for that late in the season.

Fish prices and size were still on the small side, but larger than in 2015. According to the run summary, the sockeye fishery was worth $153.2 million. That's an increase from the $92.4 million value in 2015, and based on an average ex-vessel price of 76 cents per pound this past summer. That's a preliminary fishery value, and does not include quality bonuses, or post-season bonuses. At almost 5 1/2pounds, sockeye were also below average size — but larger than 2015.

As the season wound down, fishermen also looked to see what the next year might bring. In November, the Alaska Department of Fish and Game released it's 2017 forecast, expecting a run of 41 million fish, and a potential Bristol Bay harvest of 27.47 million.

Manokotak man prompts voting changes

The 2016 primary and general elections featured more language assistance for Yup'ik speakers than ever before, largely due to the efforts of a Manokotak man.

For Yup'ik and Gwich'in speakers at certain polling places, translators, glossaries of election terms, and even sample ballots were available for the first time in those Alaska Native languages, largely due to work spearheaded by Manokotak's Mike Toyukak.

With help from the Native American Rights Fund, Toyukak and others sued the State of Alaska in 2013, asserting that speakers with limited English proficiency were due more language assistance when they went to the polls. In 2015, the lawsuit was settled. And in August, when Toyukak went to the Manokotak City Office to cast his vote in the primary election, he had the opportunity to look over a sample ballot in Yup'ik before he made his final decision. Had he wanted it, a translator was on-hand, and poll workers had a glossary of election terms in Yup'ik to help navigate the ballot as well.

Those provisions popped up at certain polling places throughout the state.

Through an interpreter in Manokotak on Aug. 16, Toyukak said he hoped the changes would help get others to vote.

"Knowing that they understand better what they're voting for, and understanding that it's a process that they could use to address Native concerns, not just the white man's concerns," Dillingham's Joe Chythlook explained for Mike Toyukak. "So it's good for the area, good for the village, good for the people."

In honor of that work, the Alaska Federation of Natives honored Toyukak with the "Citizen of the Year" award this fall. He was nominated by Bristol Bay Native Corporation, and Lt. Gov. Byron Mallott wrote a letter of support.

"Mike Toyukak moved the state of Alaska in the right direction. His courage and conviction has made a difference in the lives of thousands of rural voters and I support BBNC's nomination," he wrote in the Oct. 3 letter.

Toyukak shared that credit with his wife, Anecia, and with the lawyers who helped take the case.

Commission OKs annexation

The years-in-the-making effort by two Bristol Bay communities to generate more revenue from the Nushagak Commercial Fishing District cleared a major hurdle.

In December, the state's five-member Local Boundary Commission approved it's final decision to allow Manokotak and Dillingham to each annex parts of the fishing district.

As outlined by the commission, the city of Manokotak would grow by about 155 square miles, and would include the beaches and waters of the Igushik Section within its boundaries. The city of Dillingham would expand by about 278 square miles, and include most of the rest of the Nushagak District, except for the beaches closest to Clark's Point and Ekuk.

The decision came after several days of testimony in the region, and further drafting by commission staff to adjust the proposed boundaries: initially, Dillingham had sought to annex the entire district.

Those efforts still must go to the Legislature this winter, and could be up for reconsideration before that. Both communities have talked about collecting a fish tax, which could happen as early as next summer, depending on what the Legislature does. Bristol Bay's other fishing districts already collect such a tax.

Dillingham representative chosen as speaker of the house

For the first time since statehood, a rural representative will lead the state House.

In November, Dillingham Democrat Bryce Edgmon was re-elected to the House. Shortly after, Edgmon announced that he was part of a bi-partisian coalition that includes Democrats, Independents and Republicans. That group will be the majority when the Legislature gavels in this January, and Edgmon was chosen as the group's leader.

That makes him the first Alaska Native to serve as speaker, and also the first rural legislator to hold that position.

The coalition is focused on the state's budget, an issue that Edgmon has emphasized for more than a year. In an interview before the election, Edgmon said it is must be addressed this session, no matter what.

"There's no question that this is the most difficult issue to face the Legislature in a long, long time," he said, adding that he planned to consult with constituents as much as possible on a solution. "... In terms of how that comes together, I think it's going to take the Legislature, the governor and a lot of folks throughout the state working together (to come up with a final plan)."

Southwest school district adds high school programs

Students in Aleknagik and Twin Hills had the option of staying home for high school this fall for the first time in a while.

Southwest Region School District added high school programs to all of its schools for the 2016-2017 school year, after much discussion last spring, and a request from some families to do so.

At Twin Hills, there were five freshman and sophomores enrolled the first week. At Aleknagik, nine students registered right away. Ewok was also eligible for a new high school program, but had no older students start out.

Both schools added a staff member to accommodate the increased number of students, and did some remodeling to make the space work.

Previously, students from those communities were either homeschooled, went to a boarding school, or stayed in another town for high school.

Twin Hills Principal Nate Preston said the students made up about 20 percent of the school's total enrollment at the start of the year.

"I think it's a good thing that everybody gets to stay home, they don't have to go to a different village, the kids don't have to leave," Preston said. "It's good for kids to be able to stay home where they're from."

Molly Dischner can be reached at mdischner@reportalaska.com.

DUTCH HARBOR FISHERMAN'S TOP STORIES OF 2016

In Unalaska in 2016, voters legalized marijuana sales and elected a new mayor, groundfish quotas were raised while crab was slashed. Sand Point hopes to add a lot more land and water inside city boundaries. And a violent eagle chased a hiker down a mountain.

Fish quotas

The coming year's fish quotas are a lot better for pollock than for crab in the nation's top fishing port by volume, of Unalaska/Dutch Harbor.

The North Pacific Fishery Management Council has boosted the Bering Sea pollock quota from the current level of 1,340 million metric tons to 1,345 million mt in 2017.

It was a different story for crab, especially snow and Tanner crab in the Bering Sea.

The Alaska Department of Fish and Game in October announced a complete closure of the Tanner crab season for 2016-17 in October. However, crabbers are hoping for the chance to harvest at least some Tanners, depending on the action of the Alaska Board of Fisheries when it meets in Kodiak next month.

While the snow crab fishery is a go, it's much smaller than previously. The 2016-17 snow crab quota is 21.5 million pounds, down from 40.5 million last year. The already completed Bristol Bay red king crab quota was down as well, but not drastically.

Unalaska has new mayor

Unalaskans voted in a new, and old, mayor. Frank Kelty defeated incumbent Mayor Shirley Marquardt in a runoff election, by a vote of 308 to 303. While Marquardt led in the five-way contest in the regular October election, she fell short of the 40 percent needed for another term. In the other runoff, incumbent Roger Rowland held on to his city council seat, defeating Jeffrey Treannie.

Kelty had previously served as mayor until resigning and taking a newly-created job as city natural resources manager about 15 years ago. That position was eliminated this year, as Kelty had retired and was elected to the Unalaska City Council. However, as an elected official, he continued some of the same duties of representing city seafood revenue interests and traveling to fisheries meetings around the state and region.

In other election results, Unalaska voters overturned the city council's ban on marijuana stores and other commercial activity, by a vote of 326 to 274 in the October local election.

Sand Point seeks expansion

Hoping to collect more fish taxes, Sand Point's city government is seeking to expand municipal boundaries nearly eight-fold, from the current 30 square miles in Popov Island, to 275 square miles covering the entire island and surrounding waters.

The request was approved by the city council earlier this year, sent to the state Local Boundary Commission, with final action awaiting approval by the state legislature, according to the petition submitted by City Administrator Andy Varner.

The expanded boundaries are projected to bring in an additional $80,000 in local taxes, primarily raw fish taxes for $68,000, based on a tax rate of 2 percent on $3.4 million worth of fish, primarily salmon though with some groundfish, delivered outside the present limits but within the area proposed for annexation.

New museum director quits

After just four months on the job at the Museum of the Aleutians, Executive Director Neal Hitch has resigned for unforeseen family reasons, according to board member Suzi Golodoff. Hitch started work in Unalaska on July 15, and resigned effective Dec. 11.

While the museum's board was "extremely disappointed" that Hitch didn't last longer, they praised him for moving the museum forward in a "positive direction." Hitch likewise said he enjoyed his time in the Aleutians "immensely."

He has since returned to southern California.

Hitch's arrival came after an extended closure of the museum because of scandal involving rare books found in the home of the former executive director in 2015. Among his accomplishments was overseeing the annual fundraising auction, held in November for the first time in two years. He said it was attended by about 45 people and raised about $10,000.

The museum remains open to the public, under the direction of archeologist and collections manager Virginia Hatfield.

Eagle attack

An eagle tore a Coast Guard officer's hoodie and chased him down a mountain launching multiple aerial attacks as he ran faster than he'd ever run, even stumbling and losing his cellphone. The big bird then pecked at the phone a few times and flew off with the device, which hasn't been seen since, and probably dumped it in the ocean, according to the victim, Lt. Andres Ayure.

"That was my 'welcome to Dutch Harbor' story," said Ayure, the Supervisor of Marine Safety Detachment Unalaska, who'd only arrived three days earlier. On his first Saturday in town he decided to enjoy his day off by hiking Ballyhoo Mountain, and climbed to the top of the 1,634-foot peak which overlooks the airport.

The hike to the top was pleasant enough and Ayure saw other people as he climbed . He was wearing shorts and an American Eagle-brand hooded sweatshirt. When he was about a quarter-way down, an eagle swooped at him three times, only missing him because he managed to duck, but making contact on the fourth attack.

"It got close enough to hook me on my hoodie," said Ayure, displaying the sweatshirt with a hole in the hood. The eagle made about another six attempted attacks as he fled down the mountain. About halfway down the attacks stopped when the bird grabbed the cellphone that had fallen from his pocket. Ayure, though, didn't stop running until he reached the bottom.

"It was crazy," said Ayure, who arrived in Alaska from the San Francisco area. The next day, Ayure and two other Coasties returned to search unsuccessfully for the cellphone, holding up hiking poles to appear larger and discourage aggressive eagles. Fortunately, there were no further attacks.

"I'm definitely keeping an eye on them when I go out now," Ayure said.

Jim Paulin can be reached at jpaulin@reportalaska.com.