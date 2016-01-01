2016: A look back at the year in sports

Southwest Alaska may not have enjoyed the pageantry and excitement of the Iditarod or Kuskokwim 300 sled dog races, or the sheer number of athletes that are present in the Mat-su Valley, Anchorage or the Kenai Peninsula, the region certainly produced its share of sports moments over the past 12 months.

Whether it be on the basketball court or the gym floor, the athletes from the Bristol Bay region turned in a spectacular effort in 2016, and created some of the most talked about sports moments in the state. The following is a look at the top five sports moments from Southwest Alaska ...

Lady Angels win first-ever 'Rally' championship

In January, the Bristol Bay Lady Angels' basketball team earned a piece of Alaskan history. The team, backed by solid play from Anna Hansen and Hannah Moorcroft, nailed down the championship at the inaugural Rally The Regions Hardwood Classic with a stifling 42-18 victory over Selawik.

With the win, the Lady Angels finished the four-day tournament with a perfect 4-0 record.

A state-qualifier in 2015, the Lady Angels earned a berth in the tournament championship game by posting a perfect 3-0 record in pool play action.

The team began its outing at the tournament with a 65-41 victory over the Scammon Bay Lady Eagles. In that win, the Lady Angels picked up double-digit performances from Hansen, who pumped in 21, and Moorcrtoft, who added 16.

In their ensuing game, Hansen powered Bristol Bay to a resounding 57-44 romp over Hooper Bay. The Lady Angels cinched a berth in the finals with a 43-27 decision over Unalakleet.

Enlow places at Class 1-2-3A state track meet

Qualifying for the Class 1-2-3A state track and field meet is an impressive accomplishment. It's extremely impressive if someone qualifies for the meet if their school doesn't offer track and field - or even have a track to run on.

That, however, is what Unalaska High School senior Ross Enlow did in May.

The son of Tom and Erin Enlow, Ross competed in two events at the 2016 Class 1-2-3A State Track and Field Championships at Dimond Alumni Field in Anchorage.

"Ross has been an outstanding cross country runner through his high school career," Tom Enlow wrote on his Facebook account. "But his running was always limited to the fall because Unalaska does not have a track team, nor do they have a track. Ross always wanted to compete in track, so this spring he trained to qualify for the state meet."

As an individual runner, the four-time Region I South cross country champion often trained by himself, running wherever possible in the community.

Despite never having competed in track before, he wrote himself into the UHS - and state — history books by finishing second in the 800-meter run. He finished the race with a time of 2 minutes and 1.46 seconds, less than one-half second behind Seward's Justin Kratz.

He also posted a top 10 finish in the 3,200-meter run, finishing at 10:42.43.

Dillingham claims NYO state title

More than likely, the fans packed into the Alaska Airlines Center in Anchorage in April thought each member of the Dillingham Native Youth Olympics team was wearing a red cape with the big S on his or her chest. They did, after all, run, jump and a kick better than anyone else at the 46th Annual NYO state meet.

Dillingham athletes won four gold medals and, as a team, had eight athletes place in the top five of their respective events en route to rolling up a meet-high 41 points. The Lower Kuskokwim School District placed second in the final standings, finishing five points behind Dillingham. Another Southwest Alaska NYO power, Unalaska, rode the impressive efforts of Kaye Gumera to a third-place finish.

Britney Dray gave Dillingham one of its gold medals with a solid outing in the girls' Seal Hop competition. She posted a mark of 127 feet and 9 inches and edged out runner-up Adeline Dyment by more than 12 feet. She also medaled in the Alaskan High Kick, placing third overall behind Lower Yukon standout Tara Agwiak and Bethel's Ashley Mute.

Sadie Tuckwood turned in one of the more dominating efforts en route to winning the girls' Seal Hop championship. The Dillingham standout, aided by carriers Martin Gardiner and Gabe Gomez, posted a distance of 453 feet, more than 100 feet farther than anyone else in the event.

Jacinto George and Justin Dye picked up gold medals on the boys' side. George edged out West Valley's Brandon Van Landingham in the finals of the Indian Stick Pull event. Like Tuckwood, Dye was untouchable in the boys' Wrist Carry. His carry of 644 feet and 6 inches swamped the rest of the field. Bethel's Gage Hoffman was the closest finish to Dye in the event. Hoffman's second-place mark of 460-10 was nearly 180 feet shy of matching Dye's winning effort.

While Britney Dray, Tuckwood, George and Dye were dominating their events, Sydney Dray turned heads by placing in four events, including third in the girls' Kneel Jump. In addition to her third-place finish, she also finished fourth in the 1-Foot and 2-Foot High Kick events, and took fifth in the Scissors Broad Jump.

Sara Schroeder almost gave Dillingham another gold. The Dillingham High School standout finished second in the girls' Eskimo Stick Pull finals.

Katarina Mowrer and John Bouker also turned in outstanding efforts for Dillingham. Mowrer was third in the girls' One-Hand Reach while Bouker finished third in the boys' 1-Foot High Kick.

While Dillingham was shining as a team, Unalaska's Kaye Gumera turned in what may have been the top performance of the three-day meet. She rolled up almost half of her team's total points by finishing in the top three of four different events. En route to scoring 15 of Unalaska's 33 points she was named the co-recipient of the meet's top female athlete honors.

In addition to placing second to Tuckwood in the Wrist Cary, she also garnered silver medals in the Scissors Broad Jump and the Kneel Jump. In the Scissors, she posted a mark of 28 feet and finished second to Tanana's Maddie Ko. Her jump of 45? inches in the Kneel Jump was second only to LKSD's Jordan Kashatok, who won the event with a leap of 52?.

Gumera also finished third in the girls' 1-Foot High Kick standings.

Tanalian spikers fight through tragedy at state tournament

The Tanalian Lynx earned the hearts and respect of the entire state in December when they battled their way through tears and sorrow while competing at the 2016 state mixed six volleyball tournament. The team valiantly played in the state tournament despite the death of two students and the father of one of the team's seniors in a plane crash just prior to the start of the meet.

Tanalian ended the tournament by winning five of its six single-set matches in consolation pool play. As a team, they defeated Atmautlak and Aniak by identical 2-0 scores and tied Hoonah, 1-1.

The Lynx, who had entered the tournament as the Southwest Conference champion, were dealt a tough blow prior to the start of the tournament. State officials reported four people, including Scott Blom and two of his children, had not arrived via plane as scheduled. It was later determined that the Piper PA-28 Cherokee, that was transporting the three to Anchorage so they could watch their older brother, Sam, play in the state tournament, had gone down in the Lake Clark area. Blom, 45, and two of his children, Kaitlyn, 14, and Zach, 13, died in the accident, as did the pilot, Kyle Longerbeam, 25.

According to National Transportation Safety Board records, the small four-seat aircraft left Port Alsworth around 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, but failed to arrive in Anchorage. In the ensuing search, the plane's co-pilot seat and three of its fourwheels were found floating on Lake Clark.

Prior to the start of the tournament, ASAA officials offered the team the opportunity to not play.

The Lynx, however, elected to play in an effort to honor the three. Wearing the numbers of their fallen classmates on their faces in blue and silver facepaint - No. 11 for Zach, a seventh-grade student, and No. 5 for Kaitlyn, a freshman - the team took to the court on Thursday morning for the start of pool play. The Lynx went 0-2 in Pool A action, falling to Unalakleet and Gustavus. The team finished third in the pool and fell into Saturday's consolation play.

After battling Hoonah to a 1-1 deadlock, Tanalian hit stride. The team - with Julie Blom and her oldest son, Josh, watching on from the stands — defeated Aniak and Atmautlak in its final two outings.

Unalaska wins Class 2A state basketball championship

In March, the Unalaska Raiders accomplished the unthinkable. Ben Enlow and Bryan Earnshaw combined for 11 points in the third quarter and spearheaded a jawdropping run that all but carried Unalaska to the second state basketball championship in the school's history with a 49-39 victory over Petersburg.

"It was a great season," said Unalaska head coach Kent Russell. "During the state tournament the boys showed great mental toughness and composure in each game. I believe, in each game, the boys had to come from behind."

With the victory, the Raiders completed the season with a 17-1 record, and joined the 1997 squad as the only other title winner.

One thing is for certain, Unalaska didn't take the easy road to the championship. In addition to facing Petersburg, Unalaska was forced to overcome deficits to Cordova, which finished third overall, and Wrangell, which rebounded from a first-round loss to the Raiders to claim fourth.

"They were tough challenges that our boys responded well to," said Russell. "I give credit to each of those teams. They played great games against us and throughout the rest of the tournament."

Petersburg, which finished the season at 19-8, didn't make it easy for the Raiders early in the championship.

The Vikings battled Unalaska to a 6-6 deadlock in the first quarter, and then used a 10-5 run in the first 5:31 of the second to sprint to a 16-11 advantage.

Russell praised his team's ability to fight through tough situations, and their willingness to put individual accolades aside for the betterment of the team as the key factor in the Raiders' success on the court.

"For the season the boys had to be resilient," he said. "It is never easy and the boys responded to different adversities along the way well. The concept of a 'team' was embodied by this group and that translated over to the court. Every game we had someone different step up and contribute to help the team accomplish their goal.

"Our team was deep so players had to give up glory here and there for the greater benefit of the team," he added.

"That is what I'm the most proud of in this group. It is not winning the state championship, it is how they sacrificed, adapted to different roles, set personal pride aside in order for the team to be successful. Those are characteristics we strive for this program."