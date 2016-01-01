Dillingham magistrate named as possible new judge

The Alaska Judicial Council has named two possible candidates for Dillingham's next judge, but Gov. Bill Walker isn't expected to make a decision until the new year.

Current Dillingham Magistrate Tina Reigh and Kenai Assistant Attorney General Lance Joanis were selected as the most qualified applicants to be the next superior court judge in Dillingham.

The judicial council consists of three attorneys, three non-attorneys and the Alaska Supreme Court's supreme justice. It's responsible for vetting potential new judges, and recommending at least two to the governor.

Because of Gov. Bill Walker's cancer treatment this winter, a decision won't come until the new year.

Typically, the council immediately submits its picks to the governor for a final decision. This year, the names won't be officially provided until January. Then, Gov. Bill Walker will have 45 days to make a decision between Joanis and Reigh.

The decision was made Dec. 6 after a public meeting in Dillingham, where more than a dozen people turned out to discuss the candidates.

The judicial council is required to submit two names, but has the option to send more. This year, there were nine applicants for the position, which pays $226,000 per year, but two withdrew before the final phase of consideration. Reigh was the only local applicant in the final phase.

Reigh had the highest marks overall on the bar association survey, which was sent to more than 3,000 people and completed by about 800. She has served as Dillingham's magistrate for the past several years, and has worked as an attorney in the state for 13 years, spending much of her time with Alaska Legal Services in Dillingham.

Reigh received an average rating of 4.5 for the overall ranking by those completing the survey, which was the highest score. Joanis received a 3.8.

Joanis worked in Bethel and then Kenai as a district attorney before taking his current position. He has been an attorney in Alaska for 12.5 years. Joanis also applied to be a superior court judge in Kenai, and was one of two nominees selected by the council. The other was the local magistrate. That vacancy is expected to be filled on a similar time frame, with the council providing the governor with it's selections in January.

Dillingham's former superior court judge, Pat Douglass, was appointed in 2011 by then-Gov. Sean Parnell, and opted not to stand for retention this year. She retired in November. Until a new judge is named, local cases are presided over by a rotation of judges from elsewhere.

The judicial council spearheads the process to replace a judge, and opened an application period this summer. Members of the Alaska Bar then answered a survey about the applicants, and they were interviewed in December.