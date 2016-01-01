Despite fluctuations, pollock quota remains high

Next year's Bering Sea pollock quota remains huge and even a little bigger, following Sunday's action by the North Pacific Fishery Management Council in Anchorage, when it split the pie between the various groundfish interests in Alaska's most financially valuable fishing sector.

The quota, or total allowable catch, was unanimously set at 1,345 million metric tons of pollock, up a bit from the 2016 TAC of 1,340 million metric tons, and with all the industry sectors in agreement with the action that divided up all species of groundfish while staying within the 2 million metric ton limit.

Pollock catcher boats and factory trawlers, cod factory longlingers, and flatfish factory trawlers made a unified appearance before the regulatory body, to the satisfaction of council members who dread having to slice the pie in the absence of an industry agreement.

In past years, the industry couldn't reach agreement during unproductive negotiations that were "not fruitful," said Brent Paine, lobbyist for the United Catcher Boats, representing trawlers delivering to Bering Sea shore plants including Unisea and Westward in Unalaska.

"This year we are very fruitful and have a very unified position," Paine said, seated at the same table with representatives of major groundfish players including Stephanie Madsen of the At-Sea Processors Association representing pollock factory trawlers, Glenn Reed of the Pacific Seafood Processors Association representing shoreplants, Chris Woodley of the Groundfish Forum representing flatfish factory trawlers, Chad See of the Freezer Longliner Coalition, and a representative of the Mid Water Trawlers.

Paine reported "phenomenal fishing" for pollock in 2016, the best in 30 years, citing Bering Sea fishing boat captains.

But one council member, Seattle trawler official Craig Cross, felt strongly that the public needs to know that when considering the cut to the much smaller pollock quota in the Gulf of Alaska, that the combined Alaska pollock quota for next year is actually down by 40,000 metric tons.

Cross emphasized that point after voting to set the Gulf pollock quota at 208,594 metric tons, down from 257,872 metric tons for the ecosystem that is naturally less productive than the Bering Sea's. Cross is an official of Aleutian Spray Fisheries which owns the newly-extended factory trawler Starbound, now 60 feet longer at about 300 feet following shipyard work.

Alaska's groundfish in all areas last year was worth $819 million, paid to fishermen for 52 percent of the value of all the fisheries in the state, according to the fish council. Salmon was a distant second at $413 million ex-vessel value, for 24 percent, with shellfish including crab worth 293 million for 17 percent, according to this year's Stock Assessment and Fishery Evaluation.

The Bering Sea's second most numerous species, Pacific cod, is down a little, from the current level of 238,680 metric tons to 223,704 metric tons in 2017. However the P. cod quota is up in the Aleutian Islands, from 12,839 metric tons to 15,695 metric tons.

The Bering Sea's third largest fishery, yellowfin sole, was increased from 144,000 metric tons for the factory trawlers to 154,000 metric tons in the coming year.

The sablefish, or black cod, quotas were raised in both the Bering Sea and Aleutian Islands. The Atka mackerel quotas were raised in all four districts. Completely unchanged were the quotas for Kamchatka flounder, sculpins, sharks, and octopuses.

A grouping of over 20 species makes up the list of groundfish adding up to the 2 million metric ton limit.

In the Gulf of Alaska, the quota for Pacific cod is down, while sablefish is up. The P. cod quota for next year was set at 64,442 metric tons, down from 71,925. The GOA sablefish quota for next year is 10,074 metric tons, up from 9,087.

Jim Paulin can be reached at jpaulin@reportalaska.com